Friday and Saturday September 24-25 High School Football Scores

It was an incredibly wet Friday night and Saturday, a weekend full of incredibly high scores! Here are the Friday September 24th and Saturday September 25th Maine High School Football Scores

Saturday September 25

Biddeford 32 Sanford 14

Cheverus 34 Spruce Mountain 8

Freeport 27 Lisbon 13

Hermon 19 Nokomis 12

Kennebunk 48 Deering 6

Lewiston 27 Mount Blue 0

Marshwood 40 South Portland 7

Mount Ararat 52 Lake Region 20

Noble 14 Massabesic 0

Oak Hill 22 Madison 14

Oxford Hills 19 Bonny Eagle 6

Telstar 14 Maranacook 12

Thornton Academy 84 Bangor 13

Wells 11 Fryeburg 8

Windham 51 Brewer 0

Friday September 24

Bucksport 43 John Bapst 13

Cape Elizabeth 78 Hampden Academy 0

Cony 23 Messalonskee 13

Mattanawcook Academy Mount View 28

Medomak Valley 46 Belfast 13

Morse 52 Orono 14

Scarborough 43 Edward Little 13

Skowhegan 60 Falmouth 0

Stearns 46 MDI 22

Class A Crabtree Standings

Class B North Crabtree Standings

Class C North Crabtree Standings

Class D Crabtree Standings

8-Man Large North Crabtree Standings

8-Man Small North Crabtree Standings