Friday and Saturday September 24-25 High School Football Scores
It was an incredibly wet Friday night and Saturday, a weekend full of incredibly high scores! Here are the Friday September 24th and Saturday September 25th Maine High School Football Scores
Saturday September 25
- Biddeford 32 Sanford 14
- Cheverus 34 Spruce Mountain 8
- Freeport 27 Lisbon 13
- Hermon 19 Nokomis 12
- Kennebunk 48 Deering 6
- Lewiston 27 Mount Blue 0
- Marshwood 40 South Portland 7
- Mount Ararat 52 Lake Region 20
- Noble 14 Massabesic 0
- Oak Hill 22 Madison 14
- Oxford Hills 19 Bonny Eagle 6
- Telstar 14 Maranacook 12
- Thornton Academy 84 Bangor 13
- Wells 11 Fryeburg 8
- Windham 51 Brewer 0
Friday September 24
- Bucksport 43 John Bapst 13
- Cape Elizabeth 78 Hampden Academy 0
- Cony 23 Messalonskee 13
- Mattanawcook Academy Mount View 28
- Medomak Valley 46 Belfast 13
- Morse 52 Orono 14
- Scarborough 43 Edward Little 13
- Skowhegan 60 Falmouth 0
- Stearns 46 MDI 22
Class B North Crabtree Standings
Class C North Crabtree Standings
8-Man Large North Crabtree Standings