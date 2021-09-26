Friday and Saturday September 24-25 High School Football Scores

Photo Chris Popper

It was an incredibly wet Friday night and Saturday, a weekend full of incredibly high scores! Here are the Friday September 24th and Saturday September 25th Maine High School Football Scores

Saturday September 25

  • Biddeford 32 Sanford 14
  • Cheverus 34 Spruce Mountain 8
  • Freeport 27 Lisbon 13
  • Hermon 19 Nokomis 12
  • Kennebunk 48 Deering 6
  • Lewiston 27 Mount Blue 0
  • Marshwood 40 South Portland 7
  • Mount Ararat 52 Lake Region 20
  • Noble 14 Massabesic 0
  • Oak Hill 22 Madison 14
  • Oxford Hills 19 Bonny Eagle 6
  • Telstar 14 Maranacook 12
  • Thornton Academy 84 Bangor 13
  • Wells 11 Fryeburg 8
  • Windham 51 Brewer 0

Friday September 24

  • Bucksport 43 John Bapst 13
  • Cape Elizabeth 78 Hampden Academy 0
  • Cony 23 Messalonskee 13
  • Mattanawcook Academy Mount View 28
  • Medomak Valley 46 Belfast 13
  • Morse 52 Orono 14
  • Scarborough 43 Edward Little 13
  • Skowhegan 60 Falmouth 0
  • Stearns 46 MDI 22

Class A Crabtree Standings

Class B North Crabtree Standings

Class C North Crabtree Standings

Class D Crabtree Standings

8-Man Large North Crabtree Standings

8-Man Small North Crabtree Standings

Categories: High School Football, High School Football Scores
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top