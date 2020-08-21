Friday August 21st Headline & Highlights
The Boston Red Sox get their 2nd Win in a row with a 7-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles
The San Diego Padres become the first team in MLB History to hit a Grand Slam in 4 consecutive games thanks to Eric Hosmer's 5th inning Grand Slam last night
The New York Mets had their game last night postponed due to 2 positive cases of COVID-19... the first game of Mets and Yankees tonight has also been postponed
Lakers evened their series with Portland last night behind Anthony Davis 31 points
Here is your Headlines & Highlights