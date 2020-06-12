Friday June 12th Headlines & Highlights

The Morning Line always gets you caught up on all the sports news you need to know from around the globe, get the details with Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff.

Getty Images

We let you know about Alex Cora finally talking about his role in the sign stealing charges with the Astros and Red Sox, and we recap the Boston Red Sox draft picks from Day two.

Getty Images

In NASCAR we let you know how social media ended some ties for one person who works with drivers in the cup series.

Getty Images

We tell you about the potential for a new school joining the America East Conference.

Getty Images

Round 1 of the first PGA event was played Thursday we give you a glance at the leaderboard.

The NHL is still finalizing plans to return to the ice and now they are in Phase 3 of four phases to get back to games, we have the latest update.

And some college football start dates are being put in place, how does that impact UMaine? We give the details.

Of course we also update the CPBL and KBO for your baseball fix.