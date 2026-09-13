The Maine Football Team lost to Merrimack 23-14 on Morse Field at the Harold Alfond Stadium on the University of Maine as the offense just couldn't get untracked.

Maine led 3-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter on a 41 yard field goal by Samuel Tremblay, but trailed 7-3 at the end of the 1st Half.

Merrimack led 21-11 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Rashawn Marshall scored on a 7 yard run and the 2 point conversion was good for Maine's score.

In the 4th Quarter Tremblay kicked a 45 yard field goal for Maine's score.

Maine was outrushed 211-53. Maine did outpass Merrimack 146-79. Merimmack outgained Maine 290-199 in total offensive yards. Merrimack had a 33:40 - 26:20 advantage in possession time.

Eddie Buehler was 12-25 passing for 130 yards He was picked off twice.. Michael McMaugh was 1-1 for 16 yards and Evan Wallace was 0-1.

Eddie Buehler was the leading rusher carrying the ball 10 times for 24 yards. Rashawn Marshall carried the ball 12 times for 21 yards.

Nick Laughlin was Maine's leading receiver with 3 receptions for 52 yards. Evan Wallace had 3 catches for 31 yards and Malik McNeely was 3-10.

Danny Simms was Maine's leading tackler with 7 solo and 1 assist for a total of 8. Rajahn Cooper had 3 solo and 3 assists and Will Claude had 4 solo and 2 assists.

Merrimack is now 1-2.

Maine is 1-2. They travel down to Chestnut Hill to play Boston College on Saturday, September 19th at 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast on I-95, WWMJ with the pregame starting at 1:30 and kickoff at 2 p.m.

The Black Bears don't play at home again until Saturday, October 3rd when they will host Sacred Heart.