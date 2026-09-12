The Maine Field Hockey Team was shutout by Boston College 5-0 in Lowell, Massachusetts on Friday, September 11th.

The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Quarter and B.C. led 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 5-0 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Boston College outshot Maine 33-3. The Eagles had 11 shots in the 2nd Quarter and 10 shots in the 3rd Quarter.

BC had the penalty corner advantage, by a whopping 10-1 margin.

Annabel Halkes played 45 minutes in goal for Maine, allowing 2 goals and had 11 saves. Fiona Gunsch played 15 minutes and allowed 3 goals, and had 3 saves.

The Black Bears and Eagles are both 2-3.

Maine plays at Boston University on Sunday, September 13th at 1 p.m. The Black Bears return home on Sunday, September 20th when they host Dartmouth at 2 p.m.