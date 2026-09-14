UMaine Head Field Hockey Coach Josette Babineau joined Chris Popper for the Weekly UMaine Field Hockey Coach's Show on Monday, September 14th.

Coach Babineau talked about the disappointing game against Boston College on Friday, September 11th and the tough team meeting she had after the game. She also talked about the overtime win against Boston University on Sunday, September 13th.

Coach Babineau looked ahead at the week ahead as the Black Bears get ready to host the Dartmouth Big Green on Sunday, September 20th. The Black Bears will play at 2 p.m.