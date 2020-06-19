Friday June 19 Headlines & Highlights

We get your day started the right way with a look around the world of sports for all the news you need to know with Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff.

We recap the latest proposal to restart Major League Baseball, and of course we update baseball in Taiwain (CPBL) and Korea (KBO) and the season opener in the Nippon Baseball League in Japan.

The University of Texas football team has more than a dozen positive COVID-19 tests, we have those details, and find out why the SEC won't be holding any title games in Mississippi unless something is done.

The UFC has a change in this weekend's fight card, but plans for future cards on Fight Island.

A former Patriot (and many other teams) made a request of the NFL which the Commissioner will decide.

And we will also recap the first round of the PGA tour stop in South Carolina and what the schedule looks like for NASCAR this weekend.

