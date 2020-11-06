Friday Morning 11-6-20 Headlines & Highlights

We weave our way through the news and notes from the world of sports from Maine college sports, the NFL, MLB and more with Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff.

Three colleges in Maine know their winter sports season is cancelled. Yesterday the Yankee Small College Conference announced they will not sponsor any sports during the winter season. UMaine Augusta, Central Maine Community College, and Southern Maine Community College are among the 10 schools from New England and New York in the league.

There are 7 games cancelled or postponed in college football this weekend :

Purdue vs Wisconsin

Florida International vs UTEP

Louisville vs Virginia

California vs Washington

Air Force vs Army

Tulsa vs Navy

North Texas vs Louisiana Tech

Getty Images

UConn stopped all of their men’s basketball activities because a player tested positive for CV19.

According to MLB Network and other sources, the Boston Red Sox have narrowed their managerial search down to two candidates.

Getty Images

Major League Baseball released the winners of the 2020 Silver Slugger Awards for each position in both leagues – No Red Sox won the award. But Mookie Betts did for Right Field in the National League.

The NBA Players Association approved the league’s plan to start a 72 game season December 22nd, now they just need to finalize details to get the season rolling.

In Thursday Night Football it was a rematch of last year’s NFC title game, but this time it was won by Green Bay 34-17 over San Francisco.

The NFL is investigating the San Francisco 49ers after wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for CV19, they are trying to determine if Bourne was wearing his protective face covering properly and frequently enough.

Getty Images

The Breeder’s Cup is this weekend at Keeneland in Kentucky. In the Breeder’s Cup Classic Improbable is the 5-2 favorite, trained by Bob Baffert. Improbable was the favorite for the 2019 Kentucky Derby but finished 4th.

Sunday is the final race of the season in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the points champion will be figured out with 4 drivers still having a chance to win the title. Brad Keslowski, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, who ever finishes higher Sunday in Arizona wins the championship.