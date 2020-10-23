Friday Morning Headlines And Highlights 10-23-20

The easiest way to get caught up on all of the sports notes of the day is to check in with The Morning Line and Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff.

Major League Baseball released their 3 Gold Glove finalists for every position in both leagues yesterday. No Red Sox players were listed.

The Thursday Night Football game was tight, 22-21 the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants. That puts the Eagles in first place in the NFC East with a 2-4-1 record a half game in front of the Cowboys. The Giants drop to 1-and-6.

The NFL made a schedule change for this weekend, taking the Tampa Bay / Las Vegas game out of the Sunday Night spotlight and moving it to a 4pm game. The Sunday Night game will instead be the game between Seattle and Arizona.

That game is being moved because the Raiders now have their entire starting offensive line on the COVID-19 / reserve list. Las Vegas also added a safety to the CV19/reserve list.

The NBA Draft plans are in place, and it will happen Wednesday, November 18th and it will be done virtually.

The NHL schedule is not out, and there isn’t a start date for the season, nor is there a solid number for how many games will be played. But the league made a decision regarding two high profile games for the upcoming season, yesterday.

The American Hockey League (AHL) was slated to begin December 4th, but the AHL is planning to push that back.

The UFC 254 pay-per-view main event is set and ready for tomorrow on fight island as both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje both made the 155 pound weight limit.

