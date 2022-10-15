Friday Night Maine Football Results – October 14

Believe it or not, football was played last night, either around or in the rain. 11 games took place on Friday, October 14th, including Bangor's 1st victory o the season over Edward Little. Here are the Friday night scores for October 14th.

Bangor 16 Edward Little 6

Cape Elizabeth 49 York 0

Cony 27 Gardiner 12

John Bapst 15 Hampden Academy 12

Massabesic 28 Biddeford 19

Mt. Ararat 36 Waterville 8

Noble 33 Deering 0

Oxford Hills 42 Windham 7

Portland 50 Gorham 13

Spruce Mountain 42 Greely 6

Stearns 64 St. John Valley 0

There are 22 games scheduled for Saturday, October 15th.

You can nominate someone for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games October 10th to October 15th need to be received by October 17th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

