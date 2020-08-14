Friday’s Headlines & Highlights On The Morning Line

Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff go through the headlines of the day to get you caught up on all you need to know in the world of sports.

We recap the Bruins and Hurricanes second game in the NHL Playoffs and how the Bruins were without a top line player.

Getty Images

We go through other games in the NHL playoffs too, including a pair of former Maine Black Bears picking up wins.

Getty Images

The details on the Red Sox and Rays game at Fenway weren't pretty as Tampa Bay finished off the sweep, but we have those for you too,

Getty Images

and we let you know why that result may be even a little more painful when combined with another headline from MLB Thursday night.

There was an ejection in baseball and the player wasn't in the game, or even on the field when it happens, those details are included.

Getty Images

The Boston Celtics mailed it in for their last game before the playoffs, we have the recap and a breakdown of what else happened in the NBA last night.

Getty Images

College sports notes include what the leaders at Nebraska are saying about the season, and what the NCAA is doing about fall sports this year.

There was a COVID-19 diagnosis of two Maine high school athletes.

We have some Patriots notes, and a weird story from the US Amateur Golf tournament too as we get your day started the right way.