The Hammond Lumber Junior Riverhawks-White defeated the Trenton Junior Acadians 4-1 in the Maine Junior American Legion State Tournament Championship Final on Tuesday, August 4th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

The Hammond Lumber Junior Riverhawks-White outhit Trenton 8-5 with the Acadians making 3 errors in the game while the Riverhawks-White made just 1.

Collin Mehrhoff picked up the win for the Riverhawks-White. He pitched 6.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 1 run, striking out 5 and walking 6. Blaze Morris pithed the 7th inning.

The 2-3-4-5 batters for the Riverhawks White each had 2 hits. Gaige Farrar, Mehrhoff, Joey Newell and Noah White each had 2 hits with Mehrhoff, Newell and White each driving in a run.

Brayden Pooler had a double for the Acadians. Wyatt Young had a single and drove in the Acadians' lone run. Charlie Sullivan, Noah Grindal and Bryce Wood each had a single.

Coleman Welch pitched 4.0 innings for the Acadians, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs, although just 1 was earned. He struck out 3 and walked 5 Trey Keen pitched 1.1 hitless innings striking out 2. Spencer Young recorded the final 2 outs, allowing a hit, walking and striking out 1.

Check out photos from the game.