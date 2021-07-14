Full Red Sox 2021 Draft Results

Red Sox Day 1 MLB Draft

1st Round - #4 Marcelo Mayer, SS, East Lake HS (CA)

18 years old, bats left, throws right

$6,664,000 Slot Value

Red Sox Day 2 of MLB Draft :

2nd Round - #40 Jud Fabian, OF, Florida

20 years old Center Fielder

Originally thought to be a first round talent

Bats Right, Throws left

$1,856,700 Slot Value

3rd Round - #75 Tyler McDonough, INF, NC State

22 years old, second base

Switch hitter, Throws right

$831,100 Slot Value

4th Round - #105 Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, P, Leadership Christian Academy (PR)

17 years old

Listed as Left handed pitcher, also listed as bats left, throws right

$554,300 Slot Value

5th Round - #136 Nathan Hickey, C, Florida

21 years old

Bats left, Throws right

$410,100 Slot Value

6th Round - #166 Daniel McElveny, Utility Player, Bonita Vista HS (CA)

18 years old

Has scholarship offer from San Diego State

$306,800 Slot Value

7th Round - #196 Wyatt Olds, P, Oklahoma

8th Round - #226 Hunter Dobbins, P, Texas Tech

9th Round - #256 Tyler Miller, 3B, Auburn

10th Round - #286 Matt Litwicki, P, University of Indiana

Red Sox Day Three Draft :

11th Round – #316 Niko Kavadas, 1B, Notre Dame

12th Round – #346 Christopher Troye, RHP, UCSB

13th Round –#376 Zach Ehrhard, SS, Wharton HS (FL)

14th Round – #406 Jacob Webb, P, Miami (OH)

15th Round – #436 Payton Gren, SS, Green Hope HS (NC)

16th Round – #466 BJ Vela, 2B, Reedley College

17th Round – #496 Luis Guerrero, P, Chipola College

18th Round – #526 Phillip Skies, OF, TCU

19th Round – #556 Tyler Uberstine, P, Northwestern

20th Round – #586 Josh Hood, SS, Penn

Red Sox Full Draft Results –

14 Collegians, 6 high school players

8 pitchers (1 lefty) 4 shortstops 2 outfielders / second basemen

1 First baseman / Third baseman / Catcher / Utility Player