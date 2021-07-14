Full Red Sox 2021 Draft Results
Red Sox Day 1 MLB Draft
1st Round - #4 Marcelo Mayer, SS, East Lake HS (CA)
18 years old, bats left, throws right
$6,664,000 Slot Value
Red Sox Day 2 of MLB Draft :
2nd Round - #40 Jud Fabian, OF, Florida
20 years old Center Fielder
Originally thought to be a first round talent
Bats Right, Throws left
$1,856,700 Slot Value
3rd Round - #75 Tyler McDonough, INF, NC State
22 years old, second base
Switch hitter, Throws right
$831,100 Slot Value
4th Round - #105 Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, P, Leadership Christian Academy (PR)
17 years old
Listed as Left handed pitcher, also listed as bats left, throws right
$554,300 Slot Value
5th Round - #136 Nathan Hickey, C, Florida
21 years old
Bats left, Throws right
$410,100 Slot Value
6th Round - #166 Daniel McElveny, Utility Player, Bonita Vista HS (CA)
18 years old
Has scholarship offer from San Diego State
$306,800 Slot Value
7th Round - #196 Wyatt Olds, P, Oklahoma
8th Round - #226 Hunter Dobbins, P, Texas Tech
9th Round - #256 Tyler Miller, 3B, Auburn
10th Round - #286 Matt Litwicki, P, University of Indiana
Red Sox Day Three Draft :
11th Round – #316 Niko Kavadas, 1B, Notre Dame
12th Round – #346 Christopher Troye, RHP, UCSB
13th Round –#376 Zach Ehrhard, SS, Wharton HS (FL)
14th Round – #406 Jacob Webb, P, Miami (OH)
15th Round – #436 Payton Gren, SS, Green Hope HS (NC)
16th Round – #466 BJ Vela, 2B, Reedley College
17th Round – #496 Luis Guerrero, P, Chipola College
18th Round – #526 Phillip Skies, OF, TCU
19th Round – #556 Tyler Uberstine, P, Northwestern
20th Round – #586 Josh Hood, SS, Penn
Red Sox Full Draft Results –
14 Collegians, 6 high school players
8 pitchers (1 lefty) 4 shortstops 2 outfielders / second basemen
1 First baseman / Third baseman / Catcher / Utility Player