Getting Ready For The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Mark Bass, who was an assistant coach at MCI Prep and at St. Joseph's in PA, joined The Morning Line again to talk about what it is like for the assistant coaches on Selection Sunday.

The Head Coaches do the media interviews, the players celebrate, and the assistants get to work.

Mark told us one story that included a late night trip to Secaucus, New Jersey to get tapes.

We planned to talk about the brackets, but that will have to wait, find out what it is like behind the scenes, and away from the camera for the 68 college basketball teams who found out their path to a national title last night.

We'll talk more about the brackets and matchups with Mark Tuesday at 7:30am on The Morning Line.