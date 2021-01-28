Getting Your Thursday Started With Headlines & Highlights

Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff work their way through all of the days news and notes from the Celtics, Bruins, MLB, the NFL and college sports too.

The stories include :

The Celtics wrapped up their 2 game Midwestern road trip in San Antonio last night with a 110-106 loss to the Spurs. Boston dropped to 10-7 overall, 5-and-5 on the road.

Former Boston Celtic Isaiah Thomas is going to play for Team USA in next month’s FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Puerto Rico (February 19-20).

The Boston Bruins look to finish the two game sweep of Pittsburgh tonight at the Garden. Pregame show starts at 6:30pm here on The Ticket with the puck drop at 7pm.

Masahiro Tanaka’s seven year, 155 million dollar contract with the Yankees is up, and it appears the 32 year old pitcher will not return to New York next season and instead will stay in Japan and return to the Rakuten Eagles of the Nippon Baseball League.

43 year old Zack Scott, who spent 17 seasons with the Boston Red Sox, including the last two years as Assistant General Manager was promoted by the New York Mets yesterday to the acting General Manager, which comes 8 days after GM Jared Porter was fired for sending unsolicited and explicit pictures to a female reporter.

The New York Giants hired former University of Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt as a defensive assistant coach.

The Houston Texans hired their new head coach - 65 year old David Culley, the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach with the Baltimore Ravens.

Eli Manning announced his retirement from the NFL and the New York Giants last year, and now Manning is close to returning to the franchise, but not as a player.

Students are returning to college campuses and that is causing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and the rise in rates has put a halt to all athletics at Boston University.

