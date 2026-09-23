TICKET TV: George Stevens Academy Eagles Visit Orono Red Riots in Boys’ Varsity Soccer

TICKET TV: George Stevens Academy Eagles Visit Orono Red Riots in Boys’ Varsity Soccer

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The George Stevens Academy Eagles visit the Orono Red Riots in varsity boys' soccer on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.

The game will begin below at 6 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

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Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

TUESDAY, 9/22/2026, 4 PM, SOCCER - B, JOHN BAPST AT HERMON
TUESDAY, 9/22/2026, 6 PM, SOCCER - G, JOHN BAPST AT HERMON
WEDNESDAY, 9/23/2026, 6 PM, SOCCER - B, GEORGE STEVENS AT ORONO
THURSDAY, 9/24/2026, 6 PM, FOOTBALL, OLD ORCHARD BEACH AT OLD TOWN
FRIDAY, 9/25/2026, 7 PM, FOOTBALL, MEDOMAK AT HERMON

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Filed Under: George Stevens Academy Eagles, Orono Red Riots
Categories: Articles, Boys Soccer, Exclusive Videos, High School Soccer, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos

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