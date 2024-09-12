TICKET TV: Hampden Academy Broncos Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Varsity Football
The Hampden Academy Broncos visit the John Bapst Crusaders in varsity football on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.
The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
Sept 10, 6 p.m. Boys' Soccer – Ellsworth at Hermon
Sept 11, 6 p.m. Girls' Soccer – Ellsworth at Hermon
Sept 12, 7 p.m. Football – Hampden at John Bapst
Sept 13, 7 p.m. Football – MDI at Orono
Sept 14, 1 p.m., Football –Salem, MA at Brewer
*subject to change
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman