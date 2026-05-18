TICKET TV: Camden Hills Windjammers Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Varsity Baseball

TICKET TV: Camden Hills Windjammers Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Varsity Baseball

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The Camden Hills Windjammers visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in varsity baseball on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The game will begin below at 4 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.

Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.

Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:

MONDAY, 5/18/2026, 4 PM, BASEBALL, CAMDEN HILLS AT HAMPDEN
TUESDAY, 5/19/2026, 4:30 PM, SOFTBALL, HERMON AT OLD TOWN
TUESDAY, 5/19/2026, 4:30 PM, BASEBALL, HERMON AT OLD TOWN
THURSDAY, 5/21/2026, 4:30 PM, BASEBALL, ELLSWORTH AT JOHN BAPST
FRIDAY, 5/22/2026, 7:00 PM, SOFTBALL, EDWARD LITTLE AT BREWER

*subject to change

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Filed Under: Camden Hills Windjammers, Hampden Academy Broncos
Categories: Articles, Exclusive Videos, High School Baseball, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos

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