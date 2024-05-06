TICKET TV: Messalonskee Eagles Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Softball
The Messalonskee Eagles visit the Brewer Witches in varsity softball on Monday, May 6, 2024.
The game will begin below at 4:30 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MON 05/06/24 4:30 PM BASEBALL MESSALONSKEE AT BREWER
MON 05/06/24 4:30 PM SOFTBALL MESSALONSKEE AT BREWER
WED 05/08/24 4:30 PM BASEBALL SKOWHEGAN AT BANGOR
FRI 05/10/24 4:30 PM BASEBALL HERMON AT JOHN BAPST
*subject to change
