What did you do on Sunday afternoon?

No matter what it was, it wasn’t this. Go for a walk? Do some shopping? Go out for brunch? Go for a casual bike ride with the family?

Here’s what Mark Condon of Hampden did on Sunday afternoon. He rode up and down Copeland Hill in Holden, over and over again on the same day, until he had ridden 14,606 feet in vertical gain. That is equal to half the elevation of Mt. Everest. More than 70 miles. This is a thing all around the world. It's called 'Everesting'.

Strava

And he did it for a great cause.

All for charity.

And this is the second year he has done this. After completing the second Half Everest Holiday Hill Climb, Mark said:

“I have a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. A great family, terrific friends and colleagues, a meaningful job, and I don’t have to climb that blankety-blank hill again.”

Strava

The fundraising continues on the Go Fund Me page.

There are four non-profit beneficiaries.

The St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation's Bridge Fund is used to assist recently discharged patients who are struggling to buy food or find shelter.

The Champion the Cure Challenge supports cancer research and provides assistance for cancer patients in Maine

The Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine helps provide healthy food to kids experiencing hunger, families in need, and seniors facing food insecurity.

And The MPN Foundation is a national organization that supports research in pursuit of new treatments for myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) and provides patients with valuable education and resources.

Strava

Absolutely amazing, Mark. Congrats and thank you for what you did and do.

Suggestions From Bangor For Bangor The City of Bangor is asking for your suggestions on how to grow, fix and develop Bangor with short term projects. Suggestions already added include developing park areas, adding pedestrian safety to busy roads and adding traffic lights. Here are just a suggestions put out there with the city's 'Strategic Plan' website where anybody can go on and add their thoughts and suggestions.

Explore the Ruins of a Historic Mansion in Acadia National Park George B. Dorr spent much of his life creating, expanding and caring for Acadia National Park. That's why he's often referred to as the father of Acadia National Park. According to the National Park Service , the property known as the "Old Farm" was accepted by the park in 1941. On the property is the ruins of what was a 30-room summer "cottage," the remnants of a saltwater pool, and a small beach. It's just an easy walk through the woods away.