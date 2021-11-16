Cyclist Rides Up and Down Copeland Hill in Holden 36 Times
What did you do on Sunday afternoon?
No matter what it was, it wasn’t this. Go for a walk? Do some shopping? Go out for brunch? Go for a casual bike ride with the family?
Here’s what Mark Condon of Hampden did on Sunday afternoon. He rode up and down Copeland Hill in Holden, over and over again on the same day, until he had ridden 14,606 feet in vertical gain. That is equal to half the elevation of Mt. Everest. More than 70 miles. This is a thing all around the world. It's called 'Everesting'.
And he did it for a great cause.
All for charity.
And this is the second year he has done this. After completing the second Half Everest Holiday Hill Climb, Mark said:
“I have a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. A great family, terrific friends and colleagues, a meaningful job, and I don’t have to climb that blankety-blank hill again.”
The fundraising continues on the Go Fund Me page.
There are four non-profit beneficiaries.
- The St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation's Bridge Fund is used to assist recently discharged patients who are struggling to buy food or find shelter.
- The Champion the Cure Challenge supports cancer research and provides assistance for cancer patients in Maine
- The Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine helps provide healthy food to kids experiencing hunger, families in need, and seniors facing food insecurity.
- And The MPN Foundation is a national organization that supports research in pursuit of new treatments for myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) and provides patients with valuable education and resources.
Absolutely amazing, Mark. Congrats and thank you for what you did and do.