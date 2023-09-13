TICKET TV: Hampden Academy Broncos Visit Hermon Hawks in Girls’ Varsity Soccer
The Hampden Academy Broncos visit the Hermon Hawks in girls' varsity soccer on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.
Get our free mobile app
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6 pm, Boys Soccer: Brewer @ Bangor
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6pm, Girls Soccer: Hampden @ Hermon
Thursday, Sept. 14, 6 pm, Girls Soccer: John Bapst @ Bangor
Thursday, Sept. 14, 8 pm, Boys Soccer: John Bapst @ Bangor
Friday, Sept. 15, 7 pm Football: Medomak Valley @ Brewer
Friday, Sept. 15, 7 pm Football: Skowhegan @ Bangor
Saturday, Sept. 16, 1 pm Boys Soccer: Bucksport @ Orono
*Subject to change
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.