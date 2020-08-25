Hart scheduled to start for Boston against Toronto

Boston Red Sox (9-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (14-13, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kyle Hart (0-1, 11.12 ERA, 2.82 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Chase Anderson (0-0, 2.79 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Toronto hit 247 total home runs with 3.3 extra base hits per game last year.

The Red Sox went 35-41 in division games in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team last year and averaged 3.8 extra base hits per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams meet for the third time this year. Boston leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Randal Grichuk: (lower back), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Bo Bichette: (knee).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.