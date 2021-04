Sean Grande, the voice of the Boston Celtics, joined The Drive on Thursday ahead of the C's late-night clash with the Lakers.

The Celtics are winners of four-straight and have won 6-of-7 overall to improve their record to 29-26 and climb to 5th in the Eastern Conference.

In a season marred by inconsistency, Celtics fans need a string of wins before feeling comfortable knowing another skid isn't around the corner.