Have The Celtics Missed Their Window Of Being ‘True Contenders’?

For the past several years it's seemed as though the Boston Celtics were perpetually building towards the future. Acquiring pieces, draft capital, grooming young talent, all while slowly creeping their way up the Eastern Conference hierarchy.

This year, that all came crashing down as the team finished the regular season 36-36 and finds itself in the league's Play-In Tournament.

Sean Deveney, the NBA Editor for Heavy.com, joined The Drive on Tuesday to discuss where it all went wrong for the Green Team.