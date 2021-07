While Wayne Harvey is enjoying his long weekend, Bryan, Jeff and Dave Peck held down the fort and started the show off with Headlines and Highlights

The Boston Red Sox pummeled the Royals 15-1 yesterday afternoon

Getty Images

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals heads to Montreal

Getty Images

No Giannis? No Problem! The Milwaukee Bucks took a 3-2 series lead on Atlanta as they are one win away from the NBA Finals