Headlines & Highlights For Monday June First, 2020

The Morning Line catches you up on all of the sports events from the weekend, find out what you need to know with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.

We tell you about the proposals to restart professional sports and what is being discussed in Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer and Top Rank Boxing.

The UFC held a card this weekend in Las Vegas, NASCAR held a race in Bristol, Tennessee and once again Chase Elliott was involved in how the race ended, but he didn't take home the checkered flag.

The Boston Celtics are starting practice Monday at their facility in Massachusetts, and the Governor will open up the facilities of all 5 professional teams in Mass this weekend.

Jaylen Brown spent the weekend in Atlanta as part of the protests and marches, we'll have those details as well, and of course we update the CPBL and KBO from the weekend of games, and it may be surprising to see which team in Korea has the longest winning streak in the league.