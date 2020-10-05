Headlines & Highlights for Monday October 5th

The Morning Line recaps a busy weekend and Monday morning in the world of sports, Wayne, Greg, and Jeff have all you need to know.

We had all the details leading up to the moving of the Patriots game at Kansas City against the Chiefs from Sunday to Monday and what the latest updates were regarding what would have to happen for the game to be played.

We have other games to highlight from week 4 in the NFL, including struggles for the Giants, a Tom Brady come back, and two teams finishing the first quarter of the season with a perfect record.

Two NBA Finals games were played through the weekend, and it was a split between the Lakers and Heat, Sunday Night's game three was highlighted by a triple double for Jimmy Butler.

We have those details and what may ended up being a roadblock for NBA Players to take part in the Tokyo Olympics.

The MLB playoffs begin Monday we go through the matchups and how one team will be without their catcher, but it's not much different from their season.

And a former Portland Sea Dog was wanted for murder charges in Arizona, we have that story

We finish up with notes from the WNBA Finals, NASCAR's playoff race at Talladega, NCAA Football and Basketball, we also recap the Preakness Stakes which was historic, and the New England Revolution picked up another point in the standings to keep their hot stretch alive following the summer tournament.

We run through it all on The Morning Line.