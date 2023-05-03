TICKET TV: Hermon Hawks Visit Old Town Coyotes in Varsity Baseball
The Hermon Hawks visit the Old Town Coyotes in varsity baseball on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. from Mahaney Diamond at the University of Maine. You may watch the game below.
Here's next week's Ticket TV schedule:
Mon. 5/8/2023 7:00 pm Baseball Oxford Hills @ Brewer
Tues. 5/9/2023 4:30 pm Softball Nokomis @ Hermon
Wed. 5/10/2023 7:00 pm Baseball Messalonskee @ Bangor
Thurs. 5/11/2023 4:30 pm Baseball Hermon @ John Bapst
