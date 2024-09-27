High School Football Scores – Friday September 27
Here are the High School football Scores for games played and reported on Friday, September 27th throughout the State of Maine
- Bangor 33 Lawrence 24
- Boothbay 70 Mount View 0
- Bucksport 48 Washington Academy 34
- Deering 21 Massabesic 14
- Dirigo 40 Madison 0
- Falmouth 15 Fryeburg Academy 14
- Gorham 47 Westbrook 7
- Greely 56 Yarmouth 6
- Hermon 28 Nokomis 26
- Houlton 60 Ellsworth 6
- Kennebunk 48 Sanford 20
- Lake Region 38 Spruce Mountain 0
- MCI 34 Belfast 0
- MDI 34 Morse 14
- Maranacook 41 Poland 13
- Medomak Valley 18 Hampden Academy 0
- Messalonskee 13 Gardiner 6
- Noble 35 Marshwood 7
- Oceanside 52 Brewer 32
- Old Orchard Beach 72 Traip Academy 14
- Portland 56 Lewiston 0
- Skowhegan 20 Mount Blue 8
- South Portland 41 Windham 20
- Spaulding 41 Edward Little 12
- Stearns 34 Orono 8
- Wells 47 Mountain Valley 0
To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.
We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 4, for the week September 23rd - 28th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 29th, with voting taking place September 30th- October 3rd with the winner of Week 4 being announced on October 4th.
