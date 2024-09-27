High School Football Scores – Friday September 27

Here are the High School football Scores for games played and reported on Friday, September 27th throughout the State of Maine

Bangor 33 Lawrence 24

Boothbay 70 Mount View 0

Bucksport 48 Washington Academy 34

Deering 21 Massabesic 14

Dirigo 40 Madison 0

Falmouth 15 Fryeburg Academy 14

Gorham 47 Westbrook 7

Greely 56 Yarmouth 6

Hermon 28 Nokomis 26

Houlton 60 Ellsworth 6

Kennebunk 48 Sanford 20

Lake Region 38 Spruce Mountain 0

MCI 34 Belfast 0

MDI 34 Morse 14

Maranacook 41 Poland 13

Medomak Valley 18 Hampden Academy 0

Messalonskee 13 Gardiner 6

Noble 35 Marshwood 7

Oceanside 52 Brewer 32

Old Orchard Beach 72 Traip Academy 14

Portland 56 Lewiston 0

Skowhegan 20 Mount Blue 8

South Portland 41 Windham 20

Spaulding 41 Edward Little 12

Stearns 34 Orono 8

Wells 47 Mountain Valley 0

To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 4, for the week September 23rd - 28th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 29th, with voting taking place September 30th- October 3rd with the winner of Week 4 being announced on October 4th.

Get our free mobile app