High School Football Scores – October 26th

Here are the Week 8 Saturday October 26th High School Football Scores for games throughout the State of Maine. This concludes the regular season for the Class B, Class C, Class D and 8-man Large and Small Schools with playoffs scheduled for next week. Class A has 1 more week of regular season football.

Here are the scores

Boothbay 38 Washington Academy 16

Camden Hills 24 Houlton 22

Deering 35 Cheverus 0

Foxcroft Academy 42 John Bapst 20

Maranacook 34 Madison 0

MDI 32 Waterville 8

Old Orchard Beach 56 Telstar 0

Stearns 60 Ellsworth 6

Valley 56 Mount View 6

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 8 for the week October 21st- October 26th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 27th, with voting taking place October 28th-31st with the winner of Week 8 being announced on November 1st.