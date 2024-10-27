High School Soccer Prelim RESULTS – Saturday October 26

Here are the High School Soccer Prelim results from games played on Saturday, October 26th throughout the State of Maine. Best of luck to all the teams in the Quarterfinals.

Boy's A South

#7 Biddeford defeated #10 Westbrook 7-1

#6 Deering defeated #11 Marshwood 1-0

#5 Gorham defeated #12 2-0

Boy's B North

#8 Presque Isle defeated MDI 3-2

#7 Oceanside defeated #10 Erskine Academy 1-0

#6 Gardiner defeated #11 Winslow 8-6

#5 Ellsworth defeated #12 Cony 3-0

Boy's B South

#8 Fryeburg Academy defeated #9 Poland 7-0

#7 Gray-New Gloucester defeated #10 Freeport 2-0

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 8 for the week October 21st- October 26th.. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, October 27th, with voting taking place October 28th-31st with the winner of Week 8 being announced on November 1st