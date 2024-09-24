High School Soccer Scores – September 23

Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, September 23rd.

Girl's Scores

Central 4 Washington Academy 0

Central Aroostook 3 Ashland 2

Dexter 11 Schenck 1

Foxcroft Academy 3 MCI 0

Lee Academy 4 Katahdin 3

Madison 6 Penuis 0

Penobscot Christian 3 Narraguagus 0

Penobscot Valley 3 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Shead 3 Calais 0

Telstar 3 Rangeley 0

Temple Academy 3 Pine Tree Academy 0

Boy's Scores

Bangor Christian 8 Machias 6

Buckfield 5 Isleboro 0

Calais 10 Deer Isle-Stonington 0

Falmouth 2 Westbrook 1

Hall-Dale 10 Lisbon 2

Pine Tree Academy 4 Temple 1

Schenck 3 Ashland 1

Telstar 3 Rangeley 0

Washburn 3 Central 2

Winthrop 1 Mountain Valley 1

To vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, CLICK HERE. Voting closes Thursday, September 26th at 11:59 p.m. To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 4, for the week September 23rd - 28th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 29th, with voting taking place September 30th- October 3rd with the winner of Week 4 being announced on October 4th.

