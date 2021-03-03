Insight Into The UMaine Women’s Basketball Mindset

The UMaine Women's basketball team is in the America East semifinals. Sunday the Black Bears play Albany in the Pit with a trip to next Friday's conference title game and a chance to earn the automatic berth in to the NCAA tournament.

There was a media availability surrounding the team and head coach Amy Vachon, along with senior guard, and the reigning America East Conference player and defensive player of the year Blanca Millan answered questions from the press.

It wasn't just about the game and the semifinals.

It was a look inside the program, and what might happen in the future.

Including the future of the senior class which can receive and extra year of eligibility from the NCAA so they could bring back the entire team again next season, but that doesn't appear likely. We found out why those seniors may not return to Orono.

The other topic uncovered was the mindset of the players and the goals they've set for the remainder of this season. They know the steps that have to take, and had lists of accomplishments they wanted to reach, and the goals are lofty and would be higher than what any Black Bear women's basketball team has ever reached. But they also know with all but Maeve Carroll leaving after this year, this bond, this team, this run could all come to an immediate end with a loss.

Take a listen back and see a little bit behind the curtain of what is going on with the UMaine women's basketball program.