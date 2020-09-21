Is Tom Brady Too Intense For His New Bucs Teammates?

Tom Brady recorded his first win as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer on Sunday. It still sounds weird to say.

A 31-17 victory for Tampa over the Carolina Panthers that could've been a much wider margin for TB12's squad, which raced out to a 21-0 first half lead. Dropped passes, turnovers and more miscommunication plagued the Bucs' offense, which left their 43-year-old perfectionist of a QB notably peeved on the sidelines.

Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times joined The Drive on Monday to discuss the early season dynamics between Brady and company down in the Sunshine State.

Encina feels as though some Bucs may fear Brady's intensity, which is in stark contrast to Jameis Winston's bubbly positivity from a season ago.

Is trouble brewing in Tampa Bay? Hear Eduardo's full thoughts on the Bucs, below.