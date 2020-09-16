Jackson 5 – Five Things We Learned In NFL’s Week 1

Aaron Jackson shares his five biggest takeaways from week one of the NFL season in this week's edition of The Jackson 5 -

Week one of the NFL season is in the books and while there was plenty that went exactly as expected there was also plenty of surprises. Let's take a look at some of the biggest surprises for me.

The Giants offensive Line is BAD: Pittsburgh’s defense is obviously good against the run, but NOT as good as we saw on Sunday night. Saquon Barkley, one of the most explosive backs in the game, was unable to even get back to the line of scrimmage. He was successful when catching the ball out of the backfield so it seems pretty clear he’s not the issue. I suppose it’s possible the Steelers' defense is going to be elite against the run but it seems much more likely that Barkley’s .4 yards-per-carry means the Giants O’Line is just bad. Aaron Rodgers is Pissed: I think Green Bay’s drafting of Jordan Love has lit a fire under the Packer’s quarterback because he looked like a man possessed this last Sunday. He honestly reminded me of the guy that many thought was the best in the league 4-5 years ago. Time will tell if that continues but you have to be very impressed with the way he played. Arizona Cardinals...not too shabby: I’ll admit to being more bullish than most on this team's chances of posting a winning season but even I didn’t think they’d look this good. DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray look like a match made in heaven, Murray looks like a legit star quarterback and the defense was serviceable. Don’t be surprised to see this team contending for a playoff spot in what I’d consider a year ahead of schedule. Indianapolis Colts made the wrong move at QB: I’m thinking it’s going to be a long season in Indy with Phillip Rivers looking really angry, throwing interceptions and just all around being a bad teammate. The fact that the Colts couldn’t beat a Jacksonville team that has very little talent tells me any expectations that one may have had in Indy should be tempered. Ben Roethlisberger is back: I was pretty vocal in my belief that Big Ben should just hang them up. He had reportedly been debating it the last few seasons and it just felt like his time had come. Now, I think I was wrong. He was very efficient against the Giants, racking up 3 touchdowns while throwing for over 200 yards. I don’t know if he can stay healthy but if he can it looks like the Steelers might be a playoff contender again.

Take a listen to this week's Jackson 5 from Wednesday's edition of The Drive -