Jessica Chastain Starring as Tammy Wynette in Upcoming TV Series

Jessica Chastain has signed on to star as country legend Tammy Wynette in a limited series that is coming to television.

Deadline reports that Chastain will portray Wynette in an upcoming limited TV series titled George & Tammy for Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network. The show is based on a book titled The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George, which the couple’s daughter, Georgette Jones, published in 2013.

Wynette and Jones were married from 1969 until 1975, and their relationship inspired hit songs including "We're Gonna Hold On" and "Golden Rings." The upcoming show will depict the ups and downs of their relationship.

Chastain is best known for her roles in Zero Dark Thirty, The Help, The Martian, Molly's Game and more. She was previously slated to star opposite Josh Brolin in a movie based on the legendary country couple's marriage, according to the Wrap.

She is still confirmed to play Wynette in the limited series. It's not yet clear if Brolin is still attached to the project in the role of Jones, though he's still listed as an executive producer for the project alongside series creator Abe Sylvia, Andrew Lazar (American Sniper) and Chastain. David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari from 101 Studios will also serve as executive producers along with writer Bryan Goluboff.

"I am humbled to bring this incredible story to life with the breadth it deserves and that the Charter platforms allow," Abe Sylvia says in a statement. "Tammy Wynette is an American icon, and I can think of no one better to illuminate the woman behind the legend than Jessica Chastain. After having the honor of penning The Eyes of Tammy Faye for Freckle Films and Searchlight, I so look forward to another collaboration with her. This has indeed been a passion project for Andrew, Josh and me – and we are so grateful to our partners Katherine Pope, Keith Cox and David Glasser for tirelessly championing our labor of love."

The Wrap reports that George & Tammy will fist run on Spectrum, then run nine months later on both the upcoming ViacomCBS streaming service and the Paramount Network.