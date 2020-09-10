Thursday’s Headlines & Highlights on The Morning Line

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff get you caught up on all you need to know to start your Thursday September 10th

We recap the Celtics/Raptors wild game 6 double overtime game and some other NBA highlights too.

The Bruins have another award from their regular season success, we explain.

It was an offensive explosion in Major League Baseball with one game decided by 20 runs, another by 19, we have those details.

And a former UMaine Black Bear baseball player is one step closer to playing in the majors with his call up to the player pool yesterday.

As the NFL season gets ready to kick off we have some notes from the league.

ACC Men's basketball coaches have a plan for what could be an irregular college basketball season, with an irregular postseason idea.

And we have the latest on the plan and proposal to restart Maine high school sports this fall.