Division I Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Season Delayed

This is likely not the news Maine Black Bears fans wanted to see or hear.

A statement from the Hockey Commissioners Association today announced the delay of the 2020-21 season for NCAA D-1 men's and women's hockey.

The statement read:

"The eleven Division I men's and women's ice hockey conferences, represented by the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA), are committed to providing memorable for student-athletes during the upcoming season. The conferences have been working together on plans to return to play with a focus on the health and safety of everyone associated within our campus communities. Due to the impact COVID-19 continues to have across the country and within higher education, the start of competition for the Division I college hockey season will be delayed. Each conference will announce plans for the season individually. We look forward to enjoying the college hockey experience this season."

It's unknown how this will impact the University of Maine and Hockey East, which had previously stated its intention to play an expanded conference schedule with as many as 30 games.