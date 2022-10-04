John Bapst Boys Remain Undefeated – Beat Caribou 7-0 Monday

The John Bapst Boys' Soccer Team remained undefeated, beating Caribou 7-0 on Monday, October 3rd.

Ellis Columber scored 2 goals, while Kyle Sidaway had 3 assists to lead the Crusaders. Oscar Martinez started the scoring off a pass from Sidaway. Hunter Clukey scored the second goal from Jack Derosier's pass. Jon Pangburn scored from Sidaway as the John Bapst took a 3-0 lead into half time.

Columber scored his 2 goals with assists going to Clukey and Sidaway. Jack Mason and Jack Derosier added unassisted goals.

John Bapst goalie Matt Fitzpatrick made 5 saves on 5 shots, while Caribou goalie Logan White made 10 saves on 20 shots.

Thanks to Jason Pangburn for the scoring info.

John Bapst is now 8-0. They will host MDI on Saturday, October 8th at 4 p.m.

Caribou is 1-8. They travel to Fort Kent on Wednesday October 5th to play at 7 p.m.

