June 25th Headlines & Highlights From The Morning Line

Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff get your Thursday started off the right way and run down all you need to know in the world of sports.

Details are coming in from COVID-19 tests in multiple sports, the Boston Red Sox had their first positive result come back.

So did other major league teams, Major League Baseball finally sent their restart plans to Canada in an attempt to allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play home games this season.

The NBA has some positive COVID-19 tests results, we have those details, and the thoughts of an NFL player who was positive and is still quarantined.

The PGA Tour is in Connecticut this weekend, they teed off early Thursday morning, but they did so without some players and caddies because of positive COVID-19 tests

A former Boston Bruin is headed in to the hockey Hall of Fame, but he really made his mark in the NHL with the Flames.

We update the latest on an assistant coach with the West Virginia University football team and his response to allegations he mistreated Mountaineers players, and we let you know about one college basketball team that is in a quarantine because of some players testing positive for COVID-19.

And we check in with all of the games going on in the CPBL, KBO, and NPB League.