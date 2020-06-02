June 2nd Headlines And Highlights

Your one stop shop for all of the sports notes for you to have form around the globe to start your Tuesday. Wayne, Jeff, and Kevin run it down for you.

We covered how sports leagues are working on getting restarted like what the NBA and Major League Baseball are doing, how the Canadian Football League is getting things open at their training facilities.

There is a committee focused on the Name, Images, and Likeness rules for college athletes and some are sending information to make sure all sports are considered and what it means for them if this passes.

One conference is revamping how they operate in an effort to save some money and maintain some social distancing.

We also let you know how one former Patriot lost a championship Monday night, and how two UMaine football players are preseason All-Americans.

Catch up on all you need to know with the Headlines and Highlights for this Tuesday.