Just How Good Are Surging Pats? Here’s What The Numbers Say…

After a 2-4 start to the season, the New England Patriots have won 5-straight games and vaulted to the top Wild Card spot in the conference for the time being, and have also closed the gap on the Buffalo Bills to mere percentage points atop the AFC East.

Fans across New England are feeling all warm and fuzzy to once again see the Pats dominating opponents on Sundays, or Thursdays, as was the case last night.

So, following the team's 5th win on the bounce last night, lets dig a bit deeper, beyond just the 7-4 record, to find out just how well these Patriots stack up with some of the best teams in the NFL, as well as the organization's history.

- The last time the Patriots won at least 5-consecutive games was during the first half of the 2019 season, when the Pats got off to an 8-0 start. The team is proving last year was the aberration as the Pats have now had a win-streak of 5+ games every year since 2014, save for '20.

- The defense turned in yet another masterclass last night, holding the Falcons to 165 yards of total offense while forcing four turnovers (all INT's) and recording four sacks. The Patriots' D now ranks 4th in the NFL in both yards allowed per game (313.2) and sacks (28.0). The unit is also tied for 2nd in the league in takeaways (21) and leads the NFL with 18 interceptions, three more than the next closest team (Buffalo - 15). And speaking of turnovers, the D isn't just forcing them, they're taking matters into their own hands when it comes to scoring. Last night was the third time in the last four games New England recorded a pick-six.

- The Pats have allowed single-digit points in three straight games for just the third time in franchise history (2005, end of 2018-start of 2019).

- The Pats own the second-best point differential in the NFL at +123, trailing only the Bills (+145). New England and Buffalo are the only teams in the league to have a +/- greater than 100.

- During the 5-game win-streak, the Pats are outscoring opponents on average 35-10.

- The Patriots are tied for the best record vs. AFC teams at 5-1, a mark they share with their next opponent and the top-seed in the AFC - Tennessee.

- New England has scored 45+ points in each of its last two home games for the first time in franchise history (54-13 win vs. NYJ, 45-7 win vs. CLE).

All told, they're pretty good. Any way you slice it, the Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the league. This run of form will be put to the test over the next four games, as the Pats welcome the Titans to Foxborough on the 28th, followed by a Monday night trip to Buffalo. After the team's Week 14 bye, a trip to Indianapolis awaits and then a home date vs. the Bills.

While it seems logical the win-streak will likely come to an end somewhere in that quartet of games, the Pats have built up plenty of goodwill to this point. FiveThirtyEight.com gives New England an 83% chance of making the playoffs, the 8th-best odds in the NFL and 3rd-best chances in the AFC after only Tennessee and Buffalo.