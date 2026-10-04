Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, Jesper Wallstedt made 26 saves, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Saturday night.

Quinn Hughes had a goal and assist, and Jared Spurgeon also scored.

With the win, Minnesota improved to 18-4-4 in home openers and its .769 points percentage in those games is second-best in the NHL to Vegas, which is at .850 while going 8-1-1.

Tanner Jeannot scored for Boston, which won 4-3 in overtime at Winnipeg Friday, and allowed just three goals in winning its first two games.

Michael DiPietro made 26 saves for the Bruins in his third career start and first since Jan. 23, 2022, with Vancouver. The 2025-26 American Hockey League MVP with Providence, he led the league with 34 wins, a 1.91 goals-against average and .930 save percentage.

Eight different Wild players had points on Saturday after nine did so in Thursday’s 3-1 season-opening win at Nashville.

Kaprizov tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal six minutes into the second period, converting a feed from Maxim Shabanov.

He added an empty-net tally with 1:01 to play for his third goal of the season and 11th in eight career games against the Bruins.

Minnesota had a five-on-three power play for 1:52 midway through the second period. Hughes scored with one second left on the latter infraction with a wrist shot that went through Ryan Hartman's screen for a 2-1 lead.

Boston was scoreless on four power-play chances. Minnesota has killed off all eight short-handed situations through two games after allowing none in the preseason.

Spurgeon added a goal early in the third period with a shot that changed direction off the skate off Nikita Zadorov.

Jeannot scored put the Bruins up 1-0 less than two minutes into the game, converting a touch pass from Mark Kastelic.

Up next

Bruins: Home against Ottawa on Monday night.

Wild: At Buffalo on Tuesday to begin a three-game road trip.