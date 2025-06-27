Kelly Flagg has been the driving force behind Cooper's rise from Newport to Florida, to Duke and now Dallas.

Check out this great interview with Kelly and Cooper from Chime. How much would Kelly pay for Cooper's rookie card? Learn more about Cooper's sneakers, including the pair he still has from his Gold Ball season at Nokomis High School. We will see how much longer he calls his Mom his "employee". And you'll be able to find out why he wore #32 in high school and why he will be wearing 32 in the NBA. There's little doubt Kelly is going to keep Cooper real.

