Cooper and Kelly Flagg [VIDEO]
Kelly Flagg has been the driving force behind Cooper's rise from Newport to Florida, to Duke and now Dallas.
Check out this great interview with Kelly and Cooper from Chime. How much would Kelly pay for Cooper's rookie card? Learn more about Cooper's sneakers, including the pair he still has from his Gold Ball season at Nokomis High School. We will see how much longer he calls his Mom his "employee". And you'll be able to find out why he wore #32 in high school and why he will be wearing 32 in the NBA. There's little doubt Kelly is going to keep Cooper real.
Cooper Flagg Lights the Empire State Building
Prior to the NBA Draft on June 25th, Cooper Flagg visited the Empire State Building in New York City and lit it, in celebration of the NBA Draft on June 22nd.
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper