KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Boy’s Class A and B Soccer Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Class A and Class B All-Conference and All-Academic Boy's Soccer Teams. Congratulations to all!

KVAC CLASS A BOYS SOCCER ALL CONFERENCE
1STTEAM
First NameLast NameHigh School
EthanBerryMt. Ararat
JudahGreenwaldBrunswick
BenColeEdward Little
TegraMbleLewiston
ColbyBennettCamden Hills
NickGodfreyBrewer
AidenSurranHampden Academy
NathanDimandyaLewiston
CJWallingfordMessalonskee
AugustiGarciaMt. Blue
SeamusMacdonaldBangor
BostonEngassCamden Hills
LukeMcLaughlinMt. Ararat
GK-BrianLeonardCamden Hills
Player of the Year-
Coach of the Year-Ryan HurleyCamden Hills
2NDTEAM
First NameLast NameHigh School
AydenHovencampSkowhegan
SebastianMartiniBrunswick
AbdulJashaamiEdward Little
BradyRoyOxford Hills
CharlieBrydgesBrewer
JoeySardanoMessalonskee
BrendanShawBrunswick
SomanaHassanLewiston
AaronPaulMt. Ararat
JasperSparksBangor
MechiMbleLewiston
GK- BradyYazwinskiMt. Ararat
KVAC CLASS A BOYS SOCCER ALL ACADEMIC
First NameLast NameHigh School
AlexanderBuskoBangor High School
NoahDenhamBangor High School
KristianKendallBangor High School
DashelKnappBangor High School
EthanLeavittBangor High School
SeamusMacDonaldBangor High School
CharlesBrydgesBrewer High School
OwenFullertonBrewer High School
LiamPolandBrewer High School
ConnorDuffyBrunswick High School
JudahGreenwaldBrunswick High School
WyethMackeyBrunswick High School
ThiloSteinhoffBrunswick High School
AveryTathumBrunswick High School
ColbyBennett
Camden HIlls Regional High School
BostonEnggass
Camden HIlls Regional High School
EnzoMacaluso-Diaz
Camden HIlls Regional High School
NoahTeel
Camden HIlls Regional High School
TobyVan Hoewyk
Camden HIlls Regional High School
BodeKunasEdward Little
ColbySmythEdward Little
PeytonCatesHampden Academy
OwenUptonHampden Academy
MatthewVargheseHampden Academy
KasonWhiteHampden Academy
OwenKirk
Messalonskee High School
JosephSardano
Messalonskee High School
ConnorWade
Messalonskee High School
CJWallingford
Messalonskee High School
LukeMcLaughlinMt. Ararat High School
AaronPaulMt. Ararat High School
CharlesScribnerMt. Ararat High School
SaylorTimberlakeMt. Ararat High School
DylanTrockmanMt. Ararat High School
BradyYazwinskiMt. Ararat High School
KadenSmithMt. Blue
GradyBrownOxford Hills
CooperBeaudoinOxford Hills
OwenChadburnOxford Hills
RichardDieterichOxford Hills
ConnorDoyleOxford Hills
DevonGuptillOxford Hills
CarterHolbrookOxford Hills
ShaunKyllonenOxford Hills
PrestonNewcombOxford Hills
DeanRudmanOxford Hills
KVAC CLASS B BOYS SOCCER ALL CONFERENCE
NORTH
First NameLast NameHigh School
HunterWillettWaterville
EthanGoodrichWaterville
GabeCedenoWaterville
GarrettGendreauWaterville
TannerOathoutMt. View
BenGrassiMt. View
LucasNewsonBelfast
AdamTomaltyBelfast
BradenRoderigueWinslow
RentonO'TooleWinslow
MannyStevensonCony
Player of the Year-Tanner OathoutMt. View
Coach of the Year-Burn FarrisMt. View
SOUTH
First NameLast NameHigh School
EllisValladeMorse
ChristianHallowellMorse
WaylonRhorerMorse
LucasNovickaOceanside
ElliotTrottOceanside
MohamediNgidoMedomak Valley
NevanPowerMedomak Valley
NestorPowersLincoln Academy
EJHuntLincoln Academy
KianAlvesGardiner
ChaseLarrabeeErskine Academy
Player of the Year-Ellis ValladeMorse
Coach of the Year-Chuck ReeseMorse
KVAC CLASS B BOYS SOCCER ALL ACADEMIC
First NameLast NameHigh School
RohanJosephBelfast Area HS
AldenLeonardBelfast Area HS
LucasNewsomeBelfast Area HS
AdamTomaltyBelfast Area HS
LucaHardyCony
EmmettAppelErskine Academy
ChaseLarrabeeErskine Academy
ColinOliphantErskine Academy
NoahPelletierErskine Academy
CarterRauErskine Academy
ParkerStudholmeErskine Academy
AnthonyBoyceGardiner Area High School
ZacharyReedGardiner Area High School
DawsonChapmanLawrence
RyanTiltonLawrence
CoreyAlexLeavitt Area High School
MillikenHunterLeavitt Area High School
DeningJacobLeavitt Area High School
GibbsNoahLeavitt Area High School
WelchTylerLeavitt Area High School
NestorPowersLincoln Academy
LiamBelyea-RidgeMedomak Valley
SeamusDonaghyMedomak Valley
VishalMellorMedomak Valley
NevanPowerMedomak Valley
GavinWhiteMedomak Valley
MasonGerowMorse High School
EverettHunterMorse High School
WaylonRhorerMorse High School
EllisValladeMorse High School
JacobBubarNokomis Regional High
ThomasClarkNokomis Regional High
AtticusStrattonNokomis Regional High
GarrettGendreauWaterville High School
KeaganTavaresWaterville High School
GeorgeTaylorWaterville High School
CormacWilcoxWaterville High School
EthanMcCaslinWinslow High School
BradyPoulinWinslow High School
MaximillianSpicerWinslow High School
DillonWhitneyWinslow High School
2024 KVAC Boys Class C Soccer All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
ThomasChoMaine Central Institute
MinseokJungMaine Central Institute
NoahWardMaine Central Institute
BenGrassiMount View High School
RachelBenedictMount View High School
