KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Boy’s Class A and B Soccer Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Class A and Class B All-Conference and All-Academic Boy's Soccer Teams. Congratulations to all!

KVAC CLASS A BOYS SOCCER ALL CONFERENCE 1ST TEAM First Name Last Name High School Ethan Berry Mt. Ararat Judah Greenwald Brunswick Ben Cole Edward Little Tegra Mble Lewiston Colby Bennett Camden Hills Nick Godfrey Brewer Aiden Surran Hampden Academy Nathan Dimandya Lewiston CJ Wallingford Messalonskee Augusti Garcia Mt. Blue Seamus Macdonald Bangor Boston Engass Camden Hills Luke McLaughlin Mt. Ararat GK-Brian Leonard Camden Hills Player of the Year- Coach of the Year- Ryan Hurley Camden Hills 2ND TEAM First Name Last Name High School Ayden Hovencamp Skowhegan Sebastian Martini Brunswick Abdul Jashaami Edward Little Brady Roy Oxford Hills Charlie Brydges Brewer Joey Sardano Messalonskee Brendan Shaw Brunswick Somana Hassan Lewiston Aaron Paul Mt. Ararat Jasper Sparks Bangor Mechi Mble Lewiston GK- Brady Yazwinski Mt. Ararat KVAC CLASS A BOYS SOCCER ALL ACADEMIC First Name Last Name High School Alexander Busko Bangor High School Noah Denham Bangor High School Kristian Kendall Bangor High School Dashel Knapp Bangor High School Ethan Leavitt Bangor High School Seamus MacDonald Bangor High School Charles Brydges Brewer High School Owen Fullerton Brewer High School Liam Poland Brewer High School Connor Duffy Brunswick High School Judah Greenwald Brunswick High School Wyeth Mackey Brunswick High School Thilo Steinhoff Brunswick High School Avery Tathum Brunswick High School Colby Bennett Camden HIlls Regional High School Boston Enggass Camden HIlls Regional High School Enzo Macaluso-Diaz Camden HIlls Regional High School Noah Teel Camden HIlls Regional High School Toby Van Hoewyk Camden HIlls Regional High School Bode Kunas Edward Little Colby Smyth Edward Little Peyton Cates Hampden Academy Owen Upton Hampden Academy Matthew Varghese Hampden Academy Kason White Hampden Academy Owen Kirk Messalonskee High School Joseph Sardano Messalonskee High School Connor Wade Messalonskee High School CJ Wallingford Messalonskee High School Luke McLaughlin Mt. Ararat High School Aaron Paul Mt. Ararat High School Charles Scribner Mt. Ararat High School Saylor Timberlake Mt. Ararat High School Dylan Trockman Mt. Ararat High School Brady Yazwinski Mt. Ararat High School Kaden Smith Mt. Blue Grady Brown Oxford Hills Cooper Beaudoin Oxford Hills Owen Chadburn Oxford Hills Richard Dieterich Oxford Hills Connor Doyle Oxford Hills Devon Guptill Oxford Hills Carter Holbrook Oxford Hills Shaun Kyllonen Oxford Hills Preston Newcomb Oxford Hills Dean Rudman Oxford Hills

KVAC CLASS B BOYS SOCCER ALL CONFERENCE NORTH First Name Last Name High School Hunter Willett Waterville Ethan Goodrich Waterville Gabe Cedeno Waterville Garrett Gendreau Waterville Tanner Oathout Mt. View Ben Grassi Mt. View Lucas Newson Belfast Adam Tomalty Belfast Braden Roderigue Winslow Renton O'Toole Winslow Manny Stevenson Cony Player of the Year- Tanner Oathout Mt. View Coach of the Year- Burn Farris Mt. View SOUTH First Name Last Name High School Ellis Vallade Morse Christian Hallowell Morse Waylon Rhorer Morse Lucas Novicka Oceanside Elliot Trott Oceanside Mohamedi Ngido Medomak Valley Nevan Power Medomak Valley Nestor Powers Lincoln Academy EJ Hunt Lincoln Academy Kian Alves Gardiner Chase Larrabee Erskine Academy Player of the Year- Ellis Vallade Morse Coach of the Year- Chuck Reese Morse KVAC CLASS B BOYS SOCCER ALL ACADEMIC First Name Last Name High School Rohan Joseph Belfast Area HS Alden Leonard Belfast Area HS Lucas Newsome Belfast Area HS Adam Tomalty Belfast Area HS Luca Hardy Cony Emmett Appel Erskine Academy Chase Larrabee Erskine Academy Colin Oliphant Erskine Academy Noah Pelletier Erskine Academy Carter Rau Erskine Academy Parker Studholme Erskine Academy Anthony Boyce Gardiner Area High School Zachary Reed Gardiner Area High School Dawson Chapman Lawrence Ryan Tilton Lawrence Corey Alex Leavitt Area High School Milliken Hunter Leavitt Area High School Dening Jacob Leavitt Area High School Gibbs Noah Leavitt Area High School Welch Tyler Leavitt Area High School Nestor Powers Lincoln Academy Liam Belyea-Ridge Medomak Valley Seamus Donaghy Medomak Valley Vishal Mellor Medomak Valley Nevan Power Medomak Valley Gavin White Medomak Valley Mason Gerow Morse High School Everett Hunter Morse High School Waylon Rhorer Morse High School Ellis Vallade Morse High School Jacob Bubar Nokomis Regional High Thomas Clark Nokomis Regional High Atticus Stratton Nokomis Regional High Garrett Gendreau Waterville High School Keagan Tavares Waterville High School George Taylor Waterville High School Cormac Wilcox Waterville High School Ethan McCaslin Winslow High School Brady Poulin Winslow High School Maximillian Spicer Winslow High School Dillon Whitney Winslow High School 2024 KVAC Boys Class C Soccer All Academic First Name Last Name High School Thomas Cho Maine Central Institute Minseok Jung Maine Central Institute Noah Ward Maine Central Institute Ben Grassi Mount View High School Rachel Benedict Mount View High School

