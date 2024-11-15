KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Boy’s Class A and B Soccer Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their Class A and Class B All-Conference and All-Academic Boy's Soccer Teams. Congratulations to all!
|KVAC CLASS A BOYS SOCCER ALL CONFERENCE
|1ST
|TEAM
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Ethan
|Berry
|Mt. Ararat
|Judah
|Greenwald
|Brunswick
|Ben
|Cole
|Edward Little
|Tegra
|Mble
|Lewiston
|Colby
|Bennett
|Camden Hills
|Nick
|Godfrey
|Brewer
|Aiden
|Surran
|Hampden Academy
|Nathan
|Dimandya
|Lewiston
|CJ
|Wallingford
|Messalonskee
|Augusti
|Garcia
|Mt. Blue
|Seamus
|Macdonald
|Bangor
|Boston
|Engass
|Camden Hills
|Luke
|McLaughlin
|Mt. Ararat
|GK-Brian
|Leonard
|Camden Hills
|Player of the Year-
|Coach of the Year-
|Ryan Hurley
|Camden Hills
|2ND
|TEAM
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Ayden
|Hovencamp
|Skowhegan
|Sebastian
|Martini
|Brunswick
|Abdul
|Jashaami
|Edward Little
|Brady
|Roy
|Oxford Hills
|Charlie
|Brydges
|Brewer
|Joey
|Sardano
|Messalonskee
|Brendan
|Shaw
|Brunswick
|Somana
|Hassan
|Lewiston
|Aaron
|Paul
|Mt. Ararat
|Jasper
|Sparks
|Bangor
|Mechi
|Mble
|Lewiston
|GK- Brady
|Yazwinski
|Mt. Ararat
|KVAC CLASS A BOYS SOCCER ALL ACADEMIC
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Alexander
|Busko
|Bangor High School
|Noah
|Denham
|Bangor High School
|Kristian
|Kendall
|Bangor High School
|Dashel
|Knapp
|Bangor High School
|Ethan
|Leavitt
|Bangor High School
|Seamus
|MacDonald
|Bangor High School
|Charles
|Brydges
|Brewer High School
|Owen
|Fullerton
|Brewer High School
|Liam
|Poland
|Brewer High School
|Connor
|Duffy
|Brunswick High School
|Judah
|Greenwald
|Brunswick High School
|Wyeth
|Mackey
|Brunswick High School
|Thilo
|Steinhoff
|Brunswick High School
|Avery
|Tathum
|Brunswick High School
|Colby
|Bennett
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Boston
|Enggass
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Enzo
|Macaluso-Diaz
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Noah
|Teel
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Toby
|Van Hoewyk
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Bode
|Kunas
|Edward Little
|Colby
|Smyth
|Edward Little
|Peyton
|Cates
|Hampden Academy
|Owen
|Upton
|Hampden Academy
|Matthew
|Varghese
|Hampden Academy
|Kason
|White
|Hampden Academy
|Owen
|Kirk
Messalonskee High School
|Joseph
|Sardano
Messalonskee High School
|Connor
|Wade
Messalonskee High School
|CJ
|Wallingford
Messalonskee High School
|Luke
|McLaughlin
|Mt. Ararat High School
|Aaron
|Paul
|Mt. Ararat High School
|Charles
|Scribner
|Mt. Ararat High School
|Saylor
|Timberlake
|Mt. Ararat High School
|Dylan
|Trockman
|Mt. Ararat High School
|Brady
|Yazwinski
|Mt. Ararat High School
|Kaden
|Smith
|Mt. Blue
|Grady
|Brown
|Oxford Hills
|Cooper
|Beaudoin
|Oxford Hills
|Owen
|Chadburn
|Oxford Hills
|Richard
|Dieterich
|Oxford Hills
|Connor
|Doyle
|Oxford Hills
|Devon
|Guptill
|Oxford Hills
|Carter
|Holbrook
|Oxford Hills
|Shaun
|Kyllonen
|Oxford Hills
|Preston
|Newcomb
|Oxford Hills
|Dean
|Rudman
|Oxford Hills
|KVAC CLASS B BOYS SOCCER ALL CONFERENCE
|NORTH
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Hunter
|Willett
|Waterville
|Ethan
|Goodrich
|Waterville
|Gabe
|Cedeno
|Waterville
|Garrett
|Gendreau
|Waterville
|Tanner
|Oathout
|Mt. View
|Ben
|Grassi
|Mt. View
|Lucas
|Newson
|Belfast
|Adam
|Tomalty
|Belfast
|Braden
|Roderigue
|Winslow
|Renton
|O'Toole
|Winslow
|Manny
|Stevenson
|Cony
|Player of the Year-
|Tanner Oathout
|Mt. View
|Coach of the Year-
|Burn Farris
|Mt. View
|SOUTH
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Ellis
|Vallade
|Morse
|Christian
|Hallowell
|Morse
|Waylon
|Rhorer
|Morse
|Lucas
|Novicka
|Oceanside
|Elliot
|Trott
|Oceanside
|Mohamedi
|Ngido
|Medomak Valley
|Nevan
|Power
|Medomak Valley
|Nestor
|Powers
|Lincoln Academy
|EJ
|Hunt
|Lincoln Academy
|Kian
|Alves
|Gardiner
|Chase
|Larrabee
|Erskine Academy
|Player of the Year-
|Ellis Vallade
|Morse
|Coach of the Year-
|Chuck Reese
|Morse
|KVAC CLASS B BOYS SOCCER ALL ACADEMIC
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Rohan
|Joseph
|Belfast Area HS
|Alden
|Leonard
|Belfast Area HS
|Lucas
|Newsome
|Belfast Area HS
|Adam
|Tomalty
|Belfast Area HS
|Luca
|Hardy
|Cony
|Emmett
|Appel
|Erskine Academy
|Chase
|Larrabee
|Erskine Academy
|Colin
|Oliphant
|Erskine Academy
|Noah
|Pelletier
|Erskine Academy
|Carter
|Rau
|Erskine Academy
|Parker
|Studholme
|Erskine Academy
|Anthony
|Boyce
|Gardiner Area High School
|Zachary
|Reed
|Gardiner Area High School
|Dawson
|Chapman
|Lawrence
|Ryan
|Tilton
|Lawrence
|Corey
|Alex
|Leavitt Area High School
|Milliken
|Hunter
|Leavitt Area High School
|Dening
|Jacob
|Leavitt Area High School
|Gibbs
|Noah
|Leavitt Area High School
|Welch
|Tyler
|Leavitt Area High School
|Nestor
|Powers
|Lincoln Academy
|Liam
|Belyea-Ridge
|Medomak Valley
|Seamus
|Donaghy
|Medomak Valley
|Vishal
|Mellor
|Medomak Valley
|Nevan
|Power
|Medomak Valley
|Gavin
|White
|Medomak Valley
|Mason
|Gerow
|Morse High School
|Everett
|Hunter
|Morse High School
|Waylon
|Rhorer
|Morse High School
|Ellis
|Vallade
|Morse High School
|Jacob
|Bubar
|Nokomis Regional High
|Thomas
|Clark
|Nokomis Regional High
|Atticus
|Stratton
|Nokomis Regional High
|Garrett
|Gendreau
|Waterville High School
|Keagan
|Tavares
|Waterville High School
|George
|Taylor
|Waterville High School
|Cormac
|Wilcox
|Waterville High School
|Ethan
|McCaslin
|Winslow High School
|Brady
|Poulin
|Winslow High School
|Maximillian
|Spicer
|Winslow High School
|Dillon
|Whitney
|Winslow High School
|2024 KVAC Boys Class C Soccer All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Thomas
|Cho
|Maine Central Institute
|Minseok
|Jung
|Maine Central Institute
|Noah
|Ward
|Maine Central Institute
|Ben
|Grassi
|Mount View High School
|Rachel
|Benedict
|Mount View High School
