KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl’s Class A and B Soccer Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Class A and Class B All-Conference and All-Academic Girl's Soccer Teams! Congratulations to all!

KVAC CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER ALL CONFERENCE

1ST TEAM FIRST NAME LAST NAME HIGH SCHOOL Britta Denny Camden Hills Teagan Atherley Bangor Clara Oldenburg Bangor Molly Williams Camden Hills Islah Godo Mt. Ararat Elysia Palmer Brunswick Julianna Allen Mt. Ararat Jojo Clukey Bangor Lauren Vanidestine Brewer Leah Snyder Camden Hills Rose Tohanczyn Camden Hills Gabby Gerry Edward Little GK-Maddy Tohanczyn Camden Hills Player of the Year Coach of the Year 2ND TEAM FIRST NAME LAST NAME HIGH SCHOOL Natalie Orr Mt. Blue Jenna Jensen Mt. Ararat Avery Clark Bangor Lauren Low Brewer Allie Goodrich Skowhegan Allie Bilodeau Lewiston Giana Devivo Oxford Hills Zoe Castrucci Hampden Academy Hazel Bachman Brunswick Alaya Smith Mt. Blue Sadie Pieh Messalonskee Lexi Kelsea Edward Little GK- Kiana Carrier Messalonskee 2024 KVAC Girls Class A Soccer All Academic First Name Last Name High School Emily Adams Bangor High School Teagan Atherley Bangor High School Ayzlynn Gifford Bangor High School Kali Snowden Bangor High School Mallory Tritt Bangor High School JaLynn Williams Bangor High School Kathleen Brydges Brewer High School Violet Damon Brewer High School Taylor Grant Brewer High School Devin Horr Brewer High School Joslyn King Brewer High School Lauren Low Brewer High School Presley Rideout Brewer High School Lauren Vanidestine Brewer High School Brooke Choate Brunswick High School Harper Coburn Camden HIlls Regional High School Britta Denny Camden HIlls Regional High School Harper Lilly Camden HIlls Regional High School Maggie Metzler Camden HIlls Regional High School Leah Snyder Camden HIlls Regional High School Jordan Space Camden HIlls Regional High School Madeline Tohanczyn Camden HIlls Regional High School Rose Tohanczyn Camden HIlls Regional High School Grace Wesbrock Camden HIlls Regional High School Lea Zwecker Camden HIlls Regional High School Layla Facchiano Edward Little Rachel Penny Edward Little Violet Vincent Edward Little Maggie Allen Hampden Academy Tessa Castrucci Hampden Academy Zoe Castrucci Hampden Academy Kennedy Fortin Hampden Academy Kiera Gabric Hampden Academy Ainslee O'Keefe Hampden Academy Olivia Sharpe Hampden Academy Temra Abdirahman Lewiston H.S. Marissa Beaulieu Lewiston H.S. Addison Bilodeau Lewiston H.S. Avaya Desjardins Lewiston H.S. Josie Gagnier Lewiston H.S. Taylor Jean Lewiston H.S. Lauren Landry Lewiston H.S. Dayla Tripp Lewiston H.S. Sarah Lyford Messalonskee High School Sadie Pieh Messalonskee High School Bella Steward Messalonskee High School Islah Godo Mt. Ararat High School Cali Pomerleau Mt. Ararat High School Reece Adams Mt. Blue Allison Casavant Mt. Blue Destiny Hensley Mt. Blue Natalee Orr Mt. Blue Alaya Smith Mt. Blue Madelynn Herrick Oxford Hills Abigail Johnson Oxford Hills Abigail Marcotte Oxford Hills Lidia Melanson Oxford Hills Ella Pelletier Oxford Hills Graycee Richardson Oxford Hills Paityn Truman Oxford Hills Katianna Corbett Oxford Hills Gianna DeVivo Oxford Hills Gabrielle Tibbetts Oxford Hills Brooklyn Goodridge Skowhegan High School

KVAC CLASS B GIRLS SOCCER ALL CONFERENCE NORTH FIRST NAME LAST NAME HIGH SCHOOL Zoe Hutchins Lawrence Taylor Pellerin Lawrence Madalyn Provost Lawrence Stella McCarthy Belfast Maggie Metcalf Belfast Kyri Meak Winslow Sadie Williams Waterville Gabrielle Finelli MCI Suri Reimers Nokomis Kya Douin Cony Emily Richards Mt. View Player of the Year Kyri Meak Winslow Coach of the Year Brian Kimball Winslow SOUTH FIRST NAME LAST NAME HIGH SCHOOL Scarlett Flint Medomak Valley Kytana Williamson Medomak Valley Sophia Marrone Gardiner Maya Shaw Gardiner Laiken Parent Oceanside Aubrianna Hoose Oceanside Shae Brochu Morse Zoe Nicholson Morse Jackie Sasse Erskine Academy Zofie Day Lincoln Academy Abigail Sirois Leavitt Player of the Year Sophia Marrone Gardiner Coach of the Year Darryl Townsend Medomak Valley 2024 KVAC Girls Class B Soccer All Academic First Name Last Name High School Liliana Cortez Belfast Area HS Esme Deschamps Belfast Area HS Emma Buccelato Cony Alannah Gove Cony Brooke Blais Erskine Academy Chloe French Erskine Academy Ellie Giampetruzzi Erskine Academy Shannon McDonough Erskine Academy Sadie Pierce Erskine Academy Abigail Cooley Gardiner Area High School Sarah Goulette Gardiner Area High School Madeline Naas Gardiner Area High School Maya Shaw Gardiner Area High School Lily Staples Gardiner Area High School Kylie Delile Lawrence Zoe Hutchins Lawrence Ella Minihan Lawrence Taylor Pellerin Lawrence Zoie Ward Lawrence Bianca Wright Lawrence Sirois Abigail Leavitt Area High School Roy Ashley Leavitt Area High School Mousseau Heather Leavitt Area High School Thistle Jayna Leavitt Area High School Madore Madison Leavitt Area High School Harrington Michaela Leavitt Area High School Sealy Molly Leavitt Area High School Hannah Abello Lincoln Academy Laila Brady Lincoln Academy Zofie Day Lincoln Academy Aubrianna Adkins-Carter Medomak Valley Haley Blake Medomak Valley Kytana Williamson Medomak Valley Ava MacMahan Morse High School Mya Snyder Morse High School Abigail Caron Nokomis Regional High Kiersten Condon Nokomis Regional High Suriana Reimers Nokomis Regional High Liz Bartstow Oceanside High School Bella Engelberg Oceanside High School Eliza Fournier Oceanside High School Sienna Geretz Oceanside High School Hannah Hall Oceanside High School Aubrianna Hoose Oceanside High School Alayna Marchessault Oceanside High School Raven Pierce Oceanside High School Emily White Oceanside High School Kaethe Rice Waterville High School Sadie Williams Waterville High School Kyri Meak Winslow High School Adelinn Sillanpaa Winslow High School 2024 KVAC Girls Class C Soccer All Academic First Name Last Name High School Abbi McCarron Maine Central Institute Brooke Dyer Mount View High School Ilsa Lopez Mount View High School Bailey Cartier Mount View High School Eva Dodge Mount View High School Yuri Lopez Mount View High School

