KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl’s Class A and B Soccer Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Class A and Class B All-Conference and All-Academic Girl's Soccer Teams! Congratulations to all!

 

KVAC CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER ALL CONFERENCE

 

1STTEAM
FIRST NAMELAST NAMEHIGH SCHOOL
BrittaDennyCamden Hills
TeaganAtherleyBangor
ClaraOldenburgBangor
MollyWilliamsCamden Hills
IslahGodoMt. Ararat
ElysiaPalmerBrunswick
JuliannaAllenMt. Ararat
JojoClukeyBangor
LaurenVanidestineBrewer
LeahSnyderCamden Hills
RoseTohanczynCamden Hills
GabbyGerryEdward Little
GK-MaddyTohanczynCamden Hills
Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
2NDTEAM
FIRST NAMELAST NAMEHIGH SCHOOL
NatalieOrrMt. Blue
JennaJensenMt. Ararat
AveryClarkBangor
LaurenLowBrewer
AllieGoodrichSkowhegan
AllieBilodeauLewiston
GianaDevivoOxford Hills
ZoeCastrucci
Hampden Academy
HazelBachmanBrunswick
AlayaSmithMt. Blue
SadiePiehMessalonskee
LexiKelseaEdward Little
GK- KianaCarrierMessalonskee
2024 KVAC Girls Class A Soccer All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
EmilyAdamsBangor High School
TeaganAtherleyBangor High School
AyzlynnGiffordBangor High School
KaliSnowdenBangor High School
MalloryTrittBangor High School
JaLynnWilliamsBangor High School
KathleenBrydgesBrewer High School
VioletDamonBrewer High School
TaylorGrantBrewer High School
DevinHorrBrewer High School
JoslynKingBrewer High School
LaurenLowBrewer High School
PresleyRideoutBrewer High School
LaurenVanidestineBrewer High School
BrookeChoate
Brunswick High School
HarperCoburn
Camden HIlls Regional High School
BrittaDenny
Camden HIlls Regional High School
HarperLilly
Camden HIlls Regional High School
MaggieMetzler
Camden HIlls Regional High School
LeahSnyder
Camden HIlls Regional High School
JordanSpace
Camden HIlls Regional High School
MadelineTohanczyn
Camden HIlls Regional High School
RoseTohanczyn
Camden HIlls Regional High School
GraceWesbrock
Camden HIlls Regional High School
LeaZwecker
Camden HIlls Regional High School
LaylaFacchianoEdward Little
RachelPennyEdward Little
VioletVincentEdward Little
MaggieAllenHampden Academy
TessaCastrucciHampden Academy
ZoeCastrucciHampden Academy
KennedyFortinHampden Academy
KieraGabricHampden Academy
AinsleeO'KeefeHampden Academy
OliviaSharpeHampden Academy
TemraAbdirahmanLewiston H.S.
MarissaBeaulieuLewiston H.S.
AddisonBilodeauLewiston H.S.
AvayaDesjardinsLewiston H.S.
JosieGagnierLewiston H.S.
TaylorJeanLewiston H.S.
LaurenLandryLewiston H.S.
DaylaTrippLewiston H.S.
SarahLyford
Messalonskee High School
SadiePieh
Messalonskee High School
BellaSteward
Messalonskee High School
IslahGodo
Mt. Ararat High School
CaliPomerleau
Mt. Ararat High School
ReeceAdamsMt. Blue
AllisonCasavantMt. Blue
DestinyHensleyMt. Blue
NataleeOrrMt. Blue
AlayaSmithMt. Blue
MadelynnHerrickOxford Hills
AbigailJohnsonOxford Hills
AbigailMarcotteOxford Hills
LidiaMelansonOxford Hills
EllaPelletierOxford Hills
GrayceeRichardsonOxford Hills
PaitynTrumanOxford Hills
KatiannaCorbettOxford Hills
GiannaDeVivoOxford Hills
GabrielleTibbettsOxford Hills
BrooklynGoodridge
Skowhegan High School
KVAC CLASS B GIRLS SOCCER ALL CONFERENCE
NORTH
FIRST NAMELAST NAMEHIGH SCHOOL
ZoeHutchinsLawrence
TaylorPellerinLawrence
MadalynProvostLawrence
StellaMcCarthyBelfast
MaggieMetcalfBelfast
KyriMeakWinslow
SadieWilliamsWaterville
GabrielleFinelliMCI
SuriReimersNokomis
KyaDouinCony
EmilyRichardsMt. View
Player of the YearKyri MeakWinslow
Coach of the YearBrian KimballWinslow
SOUTH
FIRST NAMELAST NAMEHIGH SCHOOL
ScarlettFlintMedomak Valley
KytanaWilliamsonMedomak Valley
SophiaMarroneGardiner
MayaShawGardiner
LaikenParentOceanside
AubriannaHooseOceanside
ShaeBrochuMorse
ZoeNicholsonMorse
JackieSasseErskine Academy
ZofieDayLincoln Academy
AbigailSiroisLeavitt
Player of the YearSophia MarroneGardiner
Coach of the YearDarryl TownsendMedomak Valley
2024 KVAC Girls Class B Soccer All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
LilianaCortezBelfast Area HS
EsmeDeschampsBelfast Area HS
EmmaBuccelatoCony
AlannahGoveCony
BrookeBlaisErskine Academy
ChloeFrenchErskine Academy
EllieGiampetruzziErskine Academy
ShannonMcDonoughErskine Academy
SadiePierceErskine Academy
AbigailCooleyGardiner Area High School
SarahGouletteGardiner Area High School
MadelineNaasGardiner Area High School
MayaShawGardiner Area High School
LilyStaplesGardiner Area High School
KylieDelileLawrence
ZoeHutchinsLawrence
EllaMinihanLawrence
TaylorPellerinLawrence
ZoieWardLawrence
BiancaWrightLawrence
SiroisAbigailLeavitt Area High School
RoyAshleyLeavitt Area High School
MousseauHeatherLeavitt Area High School
ThistleJaynaLeavitt Area High School
MadoreMadisonLeavitt Area High School
HarringtonMichaelaLeavitt Area High School
SealyMollyLeavitt Area High School
HannahAbelloLincoln Academy
LailaBradyLincoln Academy
ZofieDayLincoln Academy
AubriannaAdkins-CarterMedomak Valley
HaleyBlakeMedomak Valley
KytanaWilliamsonMedomak Valley
AvaMacMahanMorse High School
MyaSnyderMorse High School
AbigailCaronNokomis Regional High
KierstenCondonNokomis Regional High
SurianaReimersNokomis Regional High
LizBartstowOceanside High School
BellaEngelbergOceanside High School
ElizaFournierOceanside High School
SiennaGeretzOceanside High School
HannahHallOceanside High School
AubriannaHooseOceanside High School
AlaynaMarchessaultOceanside High School
RavenPierceOceanside High School
EmilyWhiteOceanside High School
KaetheRiceWaterville High School
SadieWilliamsWaterville High School
KyriMeakWinslow High School
AdelinnSillanpaaWinslow High School
2024 KVAC Girls Class C Soccer All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
AbbiMcCarronMaine Central Institute
BrookeDyerMount View High School
IlsaLopezMount View High School
BaileyCartierMount View High School
EvaDodgeMount View High School
YuriLopezMount View High School
