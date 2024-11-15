KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl’s Class A and B Soccer Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference released their Class A and Class B All-Conference and All-Academic Girl's Soccer Teams! Congratulations to all!
|KVAC CLASS A GIRLS SOCCER ALL CONFERENCE
|1ST
|TEAM
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|Britta
|Denny
|Camden Hills
|Teagan
|Atherley
|Bangor
|Clara
|Oldenburg
|Bangor
|Molly
|Williams
|Camden Hills
|Islah
|Godo
|Mt. Ararat
|Elysia
|Palmer
|Brunswick
|Julianna
|Allen
|Mt. Ararat
|Jojo
|Clukey
|Bangor
|Lauren
|Vanidestine
|Brewer
|Leah
|Snyder
|Camden Hills
|Rose
|Tohanczyn
|Camden Hills
|Gabby
|Gerry
|Edward Little
|GK-Maddy
|Tohanczyn
|Camden Hills
|Player of the Year
|Coach of the Year
|2ND
|TEAM
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|Natalie
|Orr
|Mt. Blue
|Jenna
|Jensen
|Mt. Ararat
|Avery
|Clark
|Bangor
|Lauren
|Low
|Brewer
|Allie
|Goodrich
|Skowhegan
|Allie
|Bilodeau
|Lewiston
|Giana
|Devivo
|Oxford Hills
|Zoe
|Castrucci
Hampden Academy
|Hazel
|Bachman
|Brunswick
|Alaya
|Smith
|Mt. Blue
|Sadie
|Pieh
|Messalonskee
|Lexi
|Kelsea
|Edward Little
|GK- Kiana
|Carrier
|Messalonskee
|2024 KVAC Girls Class A Soccer All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Emily
|Adams
|Bangor High School
|Teagan
|Atherley
|Bangor High School
|Ayzlynn
|Gifford
|Bangor High School
|Kali
|Snowden
|Bangor High School
|Mallory
|Tritt
|Bangor High School
|JaLynn
|Williams
|Bangor High School
|Kathleen
|Brydges
|Brewer High School
|Violet
|Damon
|Brewer High School
|Taylor
|Grant
|Brewer High School
|Devin
|Horr
|Brewer High School
|Joslyn
|King
|Brewer High School
|Lauren
|Low
|Brewer High School
|Presley
|Rideout
|Brewer High School
|Lauren
|Vanidestine
|Brewer High School
|Brooke
|Choate
Brunswick High School
|Harper
|Coburn
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Britta
|Denny
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Harper
|Lilly
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Maggie
|Metzler
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Leah
|Snyder
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Jordan
|Space
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Madeline
|Tohanczyn
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Rose
|Tohanczyn
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Grace
|Wesbrock
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Lea
|Zwecker
Camden HIlls Regional High School
|Layla
|Facchiano
|Edward Little
|Rachel
|Penny
|Edward Little
|Violet
|Vincent
|Edward Little
|Maggie
|Allen
|Hampden Academy
|Tessa
|Castrucci
|Hampden Academy
|Zoe
|Castrucci
|Hampden Academy
|Kennedy
|Fortin
|Hampden Academy
|Kiera
|Gabric
|Hampden Academy
|Ainslee
|O'Keefe
|Hampden Academy
|Olivia
|Sharpe
|Hampden Academy
|Temra
|Abdirahman
|Lewiston H.S.
|Marissa
|Beaulieu
|Lewiston H.S.
|Addison
|Bilodeau
|Lewiston H.S.
|Avaya
|Desjardins
|Lewiston H.S.
|Josie
|Gagnier
|Lewiston H.S.
|Taylor
|Jean
|Lewiston H.S.
|Lauren
|Landry
|Lewiston H.S.
|Dayla
|Tripp
|Lewiston H.S.
|Sarah
|Lyford
Messalonskee High School
|Sadie
|Pieh
Messalonskee High School
|Bella
|Steward
Messalonskee High School
|Islah
|Godo
Mt. Ararat High School
|Cali
|Pomerleau
Mt. Ararat High School
|Reece
|Adams
|Mt. Blue
|Allison
|Casavant
|Mt. Blue
|Destiny
|Hensley
|Mt. Blue
|Natalee
|Orr
|Mt. Blue
|Alaya
|Smith
|Mt. Blue
|Madelynn
|Herrick
|Oxford Hills
|Abigail
|Johnson
|Oxford Hills
|Abigail
|Marcotte
|Oxford Hills
|Lidia
|Melanson
|Oxford Hills
|Ella
|Pelletier
|Oxford Hills
|Graycee
|Richardson
|Oxford Hills
|Paityn
|Truman
|Oxford Hills
|Katianna
|Corbett
|Oxford Hills
|Gianna
|DeVivo
|Oxford Hills
|Gabrielle
|Tibbetts
|Oxford Hills
|Brooklyn
|Goodridge
Skowhegan High School
|KVAC CLASS B GIRLS SOCCER ALL CONFERENCE
|NORTH
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|Zoe
|Hutchins
|Lawrence
|Taylor
|Pellerin
|Lawrence
|Madalyn
|Provost
|Lawrence
|Stella
|McCarthy
|Belfast
|Maggie
|Metcalf
|Belfast
|Kyri
|Meak
|Winslow
|Sadie
|Williams
|Waterville
|Gabrielle
|Finelli
|MCI
|Suri
|Reimers
|Nokomis
|Kya
|Douin
|Cony
|Emily
|Richards
|Mt. View
|Player of the Year
|Kyri Meak
|Winslow
|Coach of the Year
|Brian Kimball
|Winslow
|SOUTH
|FIRST NAME
|LAST NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|Scarlett
|Flint
|Medomak Valley
|Kytana
|Williamson
|Medomak Valley
|Sophia
|Marrone
|Gardiner
|Maya
|Shaw
|Gardiner
|Laiken
|Parent
|Oceanside
|Aubrianna
|Hoose
|Oceanside
|Shae
|Brochu
|Morse
|Zoe
|Nicholson
|Morse
|Jackie
|Sasse
|Erskine Academy
|Zofie
|Day
|Lincoln Academy
|Abigail
|Sirois
|Leavitt
|Player of the Year
|Sophia Marrone
|Gardiner
|Coach of the Year
|Darryl Townsend
|Medomak Valley
|2024 KVAC Girls Class B Soccer All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Liliana
|Cortez
|Belfast Area HS
|Esme
|Deschamps
|Belfast Area HS
|Emma
|Buccelato
|Cony
|Alannah
|Gove
|Cony
|Brooke
|Blais
|Erskine Academy
|Chloe
|French
|Erskine Academy
|Ellie
|Giampetruzzi
|Erskine Academy
|Shannon
|McDonough
|Erskine Academy
|Sadie
|Pierce
|Erskine Academy
|Abigail
|Cooley
|Gardiner Area High School
|Sarah
|Goulette
|Gardiner Area High School
|Madeline
|Naas
|Gardiner Area High School
|Maya
|Shaw
|Gardiner Area High School
|Lily
|Staples
|Gardiner Area High School
|Kylie
|Delile
|Lawrence
|Zoe
|Hutchins
|Lawrence
|Ella
|Minihan
|Lawrence
|Taylor
|Pellerin
|Lawrence
|Zoie
|Ward
|Lawrence
|Bianca
|Wright
|Lawrence
|Sirois
|Abigail
|Leavitt Area High School
|Roy
|Ashley
|Leavitt Area High School
|Mousseau
|Heather
|Leavitt Area High School
|Thistle
|Jayna
|Leavitt Area High School
|Madore
|Madison
|Leavitt Area High School
|Harrington
|Michaela
|Leavitt Area High School
|Sealy
|Molly
|Leavitt Area High School
|Hannah
|Abello
|Lincoln Academy
|Laila
|Brady
|Lincoln Academy
|Zofie
|Day
|Lincoln Academy
|Aubrianna
|Adkins-Carter
|Medomak Valley
|Haley
|Blake
|Medomak Valley
|Kytana
|Williamson
|Medomak Valley
|Ava
|MacMahan
|Morse High School
|Mya
|Snyder
|Morse High School
|Abigail
|Caron
|Nokomis Regional High
|Kiersten
|Condon
|Nokomis Regional High
|Suriana
|Reimers
|Nokomis Regional High
|Liz
|Bartstow
|Oceanside High School
|Bella
|Engelberg
|Oceanside High School
|Eliza
|Fournier
|Oceanside High School
|Sienna
|Geretz
|Oceanside High School
|Hannah
|Hall
|Oceanside High School
|Aubrianna
|Hoose
|Oceanside High School
|Alayna
|Marchessault
|Oceanside High School
|Raven
|Pierce
|Oceanside High School
|Emily
|White
|Oceanside High School
|Kaethe
|Rice
|Waterville High School
|Sadie
|Williams
|Waterville High School
|Kyri
|Meak
|Winslow High School
|Adelinn
|Sillanpaa
|Winslow High School
|2024 KVAC Girls Class C Soccer All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Abbi
|McCarron
|Maine Central Institute
|Brooke
|Dyer
|Mount View High School
|Ilsa
|Lopez
|Mount View High School
|Bailey
|Cartier
|Mount View High School
|Eva
|Dodge
|Mount View High School
|Yuri
|Lopez
|Mount View High School
