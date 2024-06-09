KVAC All-Conference Class A and B Softball Teams

KVAC All-Conference Class A and B Softball Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference Softball Teams on Sunday, June 9th. Congratulations to all!

CLASS A

First Team
Charlee ChuteHampden AcademySenior
Natalie GilmanSkowheganJunior
Charlotte McGreevyOxford HillsSophomore
Maddy MillerOxford HillsSenior
Annabelle MorrisSkowheganSenior
Madalynne MorrisSkowheganSenior
Kyeria MorseOxford HillsSophomore
Lillian NoyesSkowheganSenior
Maya StoneCamden HillsSophomore
Naomi ValcinEdward LittleSophomore
Second Team
Gigi DeVivoOxford HillsJunior
Cat FacchiniHampden AcademySophomore
Jill FordBrewerSophomore
Carlie JarvaisSkowheganSenior
Kylee LebrunEdward LittleSophomore
Kassidy LobbEdward LittleJunior
Audrey MihmMessalonskeeJunior
Paige OakesBrewerJunior
Aubrey PeerLewistonSenior
Maddi WilsonMessalonskeeJunior
Player of the Year:
Lily Noyes, Skowhegan
Coach of the Year:
Deb Colpitts, Hampden Academy
League Champion:
Skowhegan River Hawks
KVAC Class A All Academic Softball
First NameLast NameHigh School
TaylorClarkBangor High School
LauraStewartBrewer High School
SierraLaukka
Camden Hills Regional HS
BrennanMackey
Camden Hills Regional HS
TianaAvila
Edward Little High School
IsabelleJalbert
Edward Little High School
LeahThibodeau
Edward Little High School
CharleeChuteHampden Academy
LauraliParkerHampden Academy
AubreyPeerLewiston High School
PaytonAlexander
Messalonskee High School
EliseMcDonald
Messalonskee High School
EmmaGrabensteinMt. Ararat HS
PaigeHokulani BellMt. Ararat HS
AllieHunterMt. Ararat HS
AudreyNileMt. Ararat HS
JordanDunhamMt. Blue High School
ElsaPerezMt. Blue High School
MadelaineMiller
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
TristenDerenburger
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
AlexandriaSnow
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
KatelynTouchette
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
GabrielleWright
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
CarlieJarvaisSkowhegan
ArabelLinkletterSkowhegan
JasmineMerrillSkowhegan
MadalynneMorrisSkowhegan
LillianNoyesSkowhegan

CLASS B

First Team
First NameSCHOOL
Madison BoyntonMedomak Valley
Taylor TakatsuGardiner
Mia CootsNokomis
Haley PuchalskiMedomak Valley
Emily PolandLeavitt
Sam DeBloisLeavitt
Natalie KalerLincoln Academy
Corrine vasvaryGardiner
Kenzie KutniewskiErskine Academy
Kaylee ElkinsLawrence
Sydney KingLawrence
Second Team
First NameSCHOOL
Lainey CooleyGardiner
Aubrey HooseOceanside
Jordyn MacKayBelfast
Layla MusialLincoln Academy
Torrie WebberCony
Ava MacMahanMorse
Ava PhilbrookOceanside
Kassie SnowmanMaine Central Institute
Ariana SproulMedomak Valley
Michaela PettersenMorse
Maddie RipleyOceanside
Player of the Year:Taylor Takatsu- Gardiner
Co-Coaches of the Year
JD Mclellan- Nokomis & Richard Vannah- Medomak Valley
Conference Champion
Nokomis Regional High School
KVAC Class B All Academic Softball
First NameLast NameHigh School
AliviaSt. PeterCony HS
TorrieWebberCony HS
LaceyArpErskine Academy
MackenzieKutniewskiErskine Academy
LaineyCooleyGardiner Area High School
TaylorTakatsuGardiner Area High School
CorinneVasvaryGardiner Area High School
KaylieElkinsLawrence High School
MaylieKnoxLawrence High School
NolaBoutaughLeavitt Area High School
SamDebloisLeavitt Area High School
MadisonDutilLeavitt Area High School
EmmaFoggLeavitt Area High School
GraceOuelletteLeavitt Area High School
EmilyPolandLeavitt Area High School
AshleeRobertLeavitt Area High School
KyleeSpugnardiLeavitt Area High School
NatalieKalerLincoln Academy
LucyWhiteLincoln Academy
SkylaDeanMaine Central Institute
MadisonBoyntonMedomak Valley
KayleeKurrMedomak Valley
SaraNelsonMedomak Valley
HaleyPuchalskiMedomak Valley
IsabellaFournierMorse High School
MadisonMalcolmMorse High School
MichaelaPettersenMorse High School
RhiannonSmithMorse High School
EzraHoltMount View High School
LilyNevilleMount View High School
JordanVon OesenMount View High School
MiaCootsNokomis Regional High
SydneyKingNokomis Regional High
JillianBarnardOceanside High School
HannahDaigneaultWinslow High School
BellaMorrisWinslow High School
92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Articles

More From 92.9 The Ticket