KVAC All-Conference Class A and B Softball Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference Softball Teams on Sunday, June 9th. Congratulations to all!

CLASS A

First Team Charlee Chute Hampden Academy Senior Natalie Gilman Skowhegan Junior Charlotte McGreevy Oxford Hills Sophomore Maddy Miller Oxford Hills Senior Annabelle Morris Skowhegan Senior Madalynne Morris Skowhegan Senior Kyeria Morse Oxford Hills Sophomore Lillian Noyes Skowhegan Senior Maya Stone Camden Hills Sophomore Naomi Valcin Edward Little Sophomore Second Team Gigi DeVivo Oxford Hills Junior Cat Facchini Hampden Academy Sophomore Jill Ford Brewer Sophomore Carlie Jarvais Skowhegan Senior Kylee Lebrun Edward Little Sophomore Kassidy Lobb Edward Little Junior Audrey Mihm Messalonskee Junior Paige Oakes Brewer Junior Aubrey Peer Lewiston Senior Maddi Wilson Messalonskee Junior Player of the Year: Lily Noyes, Skowhegan Coach of the Year: Deb Colpitts, Hampden Academy League Champion: Skowhegan River Hawks KVAC Class A All Academic Softball First Name Last Name High School Taylor Clark Bangor High School Laura Stewart Brewer High School Sierra Laukka Camden Hills Regional HS Brennan Mackey Camden Hills Regional HS Tiana Avila Edward Little High School Isabelle Jalbert Edward Little High School Leah Thibodeau Edward Little High School Charlee Chute Hampden Academy Laurali Parker Hampden Academy Aubrey Peer Lewiston High School Payton Alexander Messalonskee High School Elise McDonald Messalonskee High School Emma Grabenstein Mt. Ararat HS Paige Hokulani Bell Mt. Ararat HS Allie Hunter Mt. Ararat HS Audrey Nile Mt. Ararat HS Jordan Dunham Mt. Blue High School Elsa Perez Mt. Blue High School Madelaine Miller Oxford Hills Comp. High School Tristen Derenburger Oxford Hills Comp. High School Alexandria Snow Oxford Hills Comp. High School Katelyn Touchette Oxford Hills Comp. High School Gabrielle Wright Oxford Hills Comp. High School Carlie Jarvais Skowhegan Arabel Linkletter Skowhegan Jasmine Merrill Skowhegan Madalynne Morris Skowhegan Lillian Noyes Skowhegan

CLASS B

First Team First Name SCHOOL Madison Boynton Medomak Valley Taylor Takatsu Gardiner Mia Coots Nokomis Haley Puchalski Medomak Valley Emily Poland Leavitt Sam DeBlois Leavitt Natalie Kaler Lincoln Academy Corrine vasvary Gardiner Kenzie Kutniewski Erskine Academy Kaylee Elkins Lawrence Sydney King Lawrence Second Team First Name SCHOOL Lainey Cooley Gardiner Aubrey Hoose Oceanside Jordyn MacKay Belfast Layla Musial Lincoln Academy Torrie Webber Cony Ava MacMahan Morse Ava Philbrook Oceanside Kassie Snowman Maine Central Institute Ariana Sproul Medomak Valley Michaela Pettersen Morse Maddie Ripley Oceanside Player of the Year: Taylor Takatsu- Gardiner Co-Coaches of the Year JD Mclellan- Nokomis & Richard Vannah- Medomak Valley Conference Champion Nokomis Regional High School KVAC Class B All Academic Softball First Name Last Name High School Alivia St. Peter Cony HS Torrie Webber Cony HS Lacey Arp Erskine Academy Mackenzie Kutniewski Erskine Academy Lainey Cooley Gardiner Area High School Taylor Takatsu Gardiner Area High School Corinne Vasvary Gardiner Area High School Kaylie Elkins Lawrence High School Maylie Knox Lawrence High School Nola Boutaugh Leavitt Area High School Sam Deblois Leavitt Area High School Madison Dutil Leavitt Area High School Emma Fogg Leavitt Area High School Grace Ouellette Leavitt Area High School Emily Poland Leavitt Area High School Ashlee Robert Leavitt Area High School Kylee Spugnardi Leavitt Area High School Natalie Kaler Lincoln Academy Lucy White Lincoln Academy Skyla Dean Maine Central Institute Madison Boynton Medomak Valley Kaylee Kurr Medomak Valley Sara Nelson Medomak Valley Haley Puchalski Medomak Valley Isabella Fournier Morse High School Madison Malcolm Morse High School Michaela Pettersen Morse High School Rhiannon Smith Morse High School Ezra Holt Mount View High School Lily Neville Mount View High School Jordan Von Oesen Mount View High School Mia Coots Nokomis Regional High Sydney King Nokomis Regional High Jillian Barnard Oceanside High School Hannah Daigneault Winslow High School Bella Morris Winslow High School