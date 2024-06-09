KVAC All-Conference Class A and B Softball Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference Softball Teams on Sunday, June 9th. Congratulations to all!
CLASS A
|First Team
|Charlee Chute
|Hampden Academy
|Senior
|Natalie Gilman
|Skowhegan
|Junior
|Charlotte McGreevy
|Oxford Hills
|Sophomore
|Maddy Miller
|Oxford Hills
|Senior
|Annabelle Morris
|Skowhegan
|Senior
|Madalynne Morris
|Skowhegan
|Senior
|Kyeria Morse
|Oxford Hills
|Sophomore
|Lillian Noyes
|Skowhegan
|Senior
|Maya Stone
|Camden Hills
|Sophomore
|Naomi Valcin
|Edward Little
|Sophomore
|Second Team
|Gigi DeVivo
|Oxford Hills
|Junior
|Cat Facchini
|Hampden Academy
|Sophomore
|Jill Ford
|Brewer
|Sophomore
|Carlie Jarvais
|Skowhegan
|Senior
|Kylee Lebrun
|Edward Little
|Sophomore
|Kassidy Lobb
|Edward Little
|Junior
|Audrey Mihm
|Messalonskee
|Junior
|Paige Oakes
|Brewer
|Junior
|Aubrey Peer
|Lewiston
|Senior
|Maddi Wilson
|Messalonskee
|Junior
|Player of the Year:
Lily Noyes, Skowhegan
|Coach of the Year:
Deb Colpitts, Hampden Academy
|League Champion:
Skowhegan River Hawks
KVAC Class A All Academic Softball
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Taylor
|Clark
|Bangor High School
|Laura
|Stewart
|Brewer High School
|Sierra
|Laukka
Camden Hills Regional HS
|Brennan
|Mackey
Camden Hills Regional HS
|Tiana
|Avila
Edward Little High School
|Isabelle
|Jalbert
Edward Little High School
|Leah
|Thibodeau
Edward Little High School
|Charlee
|Chute
|Hampden Academy
|Laurali
|Parker
|Hampden Academy
|Aubrey
|Peer
|Lewiston High School
|Payton
|Alexander
Messalonskee High School
|Elise
|McDonald
Messalonskee High School
|Emma
|Grabenstein
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Paige
|Hokulani Bell
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Allie
|Hunter
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Audrey
|Nile
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Jordan
|Dunham
|Mt. Blue High School
|Elsa
|Perez
|Mt. Blue High School
|Madelaine
|Miller
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Tristen
|Derenburger
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Alexandria
|Snow
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Katelyn
|Touchette
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Gabrielle
|Wright
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Carlie
|Jarvais
|Skowhegan
|Arabel
|Linkletter
|Skowhegan
|Jasmine
|Merrill
|Skowhegan
|Madalynne
|Morris
|Skowhegan
|Lillian
|Noyes
|Skowhegan
CLASS B
|First Team
|First Name
|SCHOOL
|Madison Boynton
|Medomak Valley
|Taylor Takatsu
|Gardiner
|Mia Coots
|Nokomis
|Haley Puchalski
|Medomak Valley
|Emily Poland
|Leavitt
|Sam DeBlois
|Leavitt
|Natalie Kaler
|Lincoln Academy
|Corrine vasvary
|Gardiner
|Kenzie Kutniewski
|Erskine Academy
|Kaylee Elkins
|Lawrence
|Sydney King
|Lawrence
|Second Team
|First Name
|SCHOOL
|Lainey Cooley
|Gardiner
|Aubrey Hoose
|Oceanside
|Jordyn MacKay
|Belfast
|Layla Musial
|Lincoln Academy
|Torrie Webber
|Cony
|Ava MacMahan
|Morse
|Ava Philbrook
|Oceanside
|Kassie Snowman
|Maine Central Institute
|Ariana Sproul
|Medomak Valley
|Michaela Pettersen
|Morse
|Maddie Ripley
|Oceanside
|Player of the Year:
|Taylor Takatsu- Gardiner
|Co-Coaches of the Year
JD Mclellan- Nokomis & Richard Vannah- Medomak Valley
|Conference Champion
Nokomis Regional High School
KVAC Class B All Academic Softball
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Alivia
|St. Peter
|Cony HS
|Torrie
|Webber
|Cony HS
|Lacey
|Arp
|Erskine Academy
|Mackenzie
|Kutniewski
|Erskine Academy
|Lainey
|Cooley
|Gardiner Area High School
|Taylor
|Takatsu
|Gardiner Area High School
|Corinne
|Vasvary
|Gardiner Area High School
|Kaylie
|Elkins
|Lawrence High School
|Maylie
|Knox
|Lawrence High School
|Nola
|Boutaugh
|Leavitt Area High School
|Sam
|Deblois
|Leavitt Area High School
|Madison
|Dutil
|Leavitt Area High School
|Emma
|Fogg
|Leavitt Area High School
|Grace
|Ouellette
|Leavitt Area High School
|Emily
|Poland
|Leavitt Area High School
|Ashlee
|Robert
|Leavitt Area High School
|Kylee
|Spugnardi
|Leavitt Area High School
|Natalie
|Kaler
|Lincoln Academy
|Lucy
|White
|Lincoln Academy
|Skyla
|Dean
|Maine Central Institute
|Madison
|Boynton
|Medomak Valley
|Kaylee
|Kurr
|Medomak Valley
|Sara
|Nelson
|Medomak Valley
|Haley
|Puchalski
|Medomak Valley
|Isabella
|Fournier
|Morse High School
|Madison
|Malcolm
|Morse High School
|Michaela
|Pettersen
|Morse High School
|Rhiannon
|Smith
|Morse High School
|Ezra
|Holt
|Mount View High School
|Lily
|Neville
|Mount View High School
|Jordan
|Von Oesen
|Mount View High School
|Mia
|Coots
|Nokomis Regional High
|Sydney
|King
|Nokomis Regional High
|Jillian
|Barnard
|Oceanside High School
|Hannah
|Daigneault
|Winslow High School
|Bella
|Morris
|Winslow High School
