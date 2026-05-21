The #3 Maine Black Bears beat the #2 UMBC Retrievers 5-4 on Thursday afternoon, May 21st and advances to the Winner's Bracket on Friday, May 22nd.

Maine scored 3 runs in the top of the 1st inning and then 2 runs in the top of the 5th inning, breaking a 3-3 tie.

JuJu Stevens Photo Roger Neel,May 21, 2026 JuJu Stevens Photo Roger Neel,May 21, 2026 loading...

In the 1st inning Nic Pepe walked and then JuJu Stevens walked. Hunter St. Denis grounded out to short, with Pepe moving to 3rd and Stevens to 2nd. Troy Carpenter struck out. With 2 out, Shane Andrus walked, loading the bases. Quinn Murphy doubled, clearing the bases, scoring 3 runs.

In the 5th inning, Hunter St. Denis singled. Troy Carpenter then homered to left field, scoring 2 runs. It was Carpenter's team-leading 15th home run.

Vaun Larisa picked up the win for the Black Bears, evening his record to 4-4. He went 5.1 innings allowing 8 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 4. Brennan Rumpf picked up his 2nd save of the season, pitching the final 3.2 innings. He held UMBC scoreless, allowing 4 hits and striking out 1.

Carpenter finished 2-5 for Maine with 2 runs batted in. Murphy was 2-5 with 3 runs batted in

Maine is now 23-30 and UMBC is 28-23.

Maine will take on #1 Binghamton on Friday, May 21st at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.

Note - We couldn't get Thursday's game on the radio as there was an Internet failure at our studios in Brewer. We are sorry.

The winner of the Maine-Binghamton game will play on Saturday, Maine 23rd at 12 Noon.

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