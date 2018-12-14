Kyrie & Co Keep Rolling [VIDEO]

The Boston Celtics scored 42 first quarter points against the Atlanta Hawks and then scored another 41 points in the third quarter to put them away 129-108.

Make it eight straight wins for the C's.

Kyrie Irvings led the score attack with 24 but he had plenty of help.

Jayson Tatum with 22, Marcus Morris with 20, Gordon Hayward with 19 and Daniel Theiss with 18.

And, nobody played more than 29 minutes as the Celtics head to Detroit for a game with the Piston tomrorow night.

Check out some highlights...