Kyrie Delivers On Christmas [VIDEO]

Just as Santa Claus did on Christmas Day, Kyrie Irving delivered for the Boston Celtics. 40 points and 10 rebounds in the Celts win over Philly, 121 -114 in overtime.

Every time Boston needed a big basket Irving was there.

And every point was needed because Joel Embiid was lights out for the 76ers with 34 points and 16 points.

The Celtics also got big games from Jayson Tatum and Marcus Morris. Tatum had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Morris was 23 and six.

The win puts the C's at 20-13 while the 76ers are now 22-13.